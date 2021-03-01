Trend of Miniaturization in the Semiconductor Industry to Bolster Growth of the Industrial Radiography Equipment Market: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial radiography refers to a non-destructive examination in which manufactured parts are checked in a bid to evaluate the internal stability and structure of the sample. Industrial radiography makes use of gamma rays, or X-rays, both with all forms of electromagnetic radiation. Industrial radiography equipment is acquiring widespread popularity, particularly in developing countries. This popularity is bolstering growth of the semiconductor market and accelerating miniaturisation of electronic components worldwide. These factors are likely to work in favour of the global industrial radiography equipment market over the analysis timeline, from 2019 to 2027.

Augmented demand for radiographic equipment from various end use sectors, such as the aerospace and automotive industries are likely to result in increased inspection accuracy. The development of the global industrial radiography equipment market is primarily driven by the implementation of stringent government regulations for better safety and advanced technology. High cost of operation and radiation-related hazards, however, are likely to restrict the development of the global industrial radiography equipment market over the analysis timeline, from 2019 to 2027. In addition, the availability of tailor-made solutions, rapid industrialization, and the increasing opportunity for radiography in the field additive manufacturing are anticipated to open up new routes for the market in the years to come.

The global industrial radiography equipment market is projected to expand at growth of 6.75% CAGR from 2019 to 2027. The market is estimated to be affected by the rising prominence of industrial radiography worldwide. In different sectors, such as oil and gas, semiconductor, and aerospace and defence, industrial radiography is finding increasing usage to guarantee the structural integrity of goods and to identify faults, if any, in component manufacturing. This is foreseen to increase the demand for industrial radiographs all over the world. This factor is estimated to trigger development the global industrial radiography equipment market during the forecast tenure.

Key Findings of Market Report

Flourishing Business of Semiconductor Industry to Boost Market

The semiconductor industry has been thriving across the globe over the last few years, particularly in developing countries, such as India and China. As the size of electronic keeps on shrinking and the demand for high-performance products with augmented efficiency in terms of power consumption rises. This has brought in many technological developments in the field of semiconductor. The decreasing size of modules makes it very difficult for components such as wiring, printed circuit boards (PCBs), plug contacts, and wafers to perform quality checks. Growing trend of miniaturization in the semiconductor industry is estimated to work in favour of the global industrial radiography equipment market in the years to come.

High Demand from Several End Use Industries to Drive North America Market

During the forecast period, North America is projected to account for a significant share in the global industrial radiography equipment market. This development of the North America market is ascribed to the rising demand for industrial radiography equipment from an extensive range of sectors in the region, including manufacturing, oil and gas, semiconductor, and aerospace and defence. Such huge demand from multiple sectors is estimated to work in favour of the global industrial radiography equipment market in near future.

Use of industrial radiography equipment is gaining rapid momentum throughout the Asia Pacific region, particularly in developing countries such as India and China. Rapidly growing semiconductor industry together with rising miniaturisation of electrical elements in the region is responsible for this prominence.

Industrial Radiography Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

With the rapidly shrinking size of electronic components and the demand for high-performance electronic products with increased efficiency in terms of power consumption grows. There have been several technological developments in the field of semiconductors.

In various industries, such as aerospace and defence, oil and gas, and semiconductor, industrial radiography is finding increasing utilization to guarantee the structural strength of items. It is also able to detect defects, if any, in component manufacturing.

Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market: Key Competitors

North Star Imaging, Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Comet Group

Fujifilm Corporation

Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market: Segmentation

Imaging Technique

Film-based Radiography

Digital Radiography

Application

Aerospace and Defence

Automotive and Transportation

Electronics

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

