Trend watch: Vibrant colours and earthy textures at 9JF

"This sourcing event gives buyers a preview of the mood that will dominate the fashion jewellery and accessories market for Spring/Summer 2020," says Celine Lau, Director of Jewellery Fairs. "This time, we are seeing the innovative use of natural and tactile materials that add a touch of summer to one's wardrobe such as raffia and straw; woven fabrics in indigo blue, purple and turquoise, and cowrie shells and wood. It's relaxed, fresh and fun."

With fashion styles veering towards streamlined silhouettes, the design aesthetic is equally being pared down, from geometric earrings and pendants to long necklaces made of beads and stones. "The structured look, however, works just as well with bold accessories such as oversized chokers, floral belts and statement boho bags," notes Lau. "The hues are exuberant, channelling optimism and joy. The shades that caught our eye are bright greens, rich browns, cool blues, and deep reds and pinks."

Scheduled for September 16 to 19 at the AsiaWorld-Expo, 9FJ will bring together about 250 established manufacturers, up-and-coming design talents and artisanal brands in one of the region's most international and diverse fashion jewellery and accessories sourcing events.

The B2B fair will feature five group pavilions (mainland China, India, Korea, the Philippines and Taiwan), and theme zones, namely, Designer Atelier, Fashion Accessories Zone, Stainless Steel Jewellery Pavilion (including Men's Jewellery) and the newly introduced Small-Order Gallery.

9FJ will also launch a Networking Area, providing attendees the platform to build connections with their peers, gain industry insights and discover new suppliers.

Asia's Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair -- September

Fair Dates & Opening Hours

16 - 18. 9. 2019 1000 - 1830 19. 9. 2019 1000 - 1730

*Registration counters will be closed 30 minutes before the fair ends daily. For trade buyers aged 18 or above.

Venue

Hall 2, AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong International Airport, Lantau Island, Hong Kong

About Informa Markets' Jewellery Fairs

Asia's Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair – September is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

