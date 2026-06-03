TrendAI™ Joins Anthropic's Project Glasswing

Collaboration will support efforts to identify and remediate software vulnerabilities using advanced AI capabilities

DALLAS, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrendAI™, the enterprise AI security leader from Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), today announced its participation in Project Glasswing, an initiative focused on helping organizations identify and address vulnerabilities in critical software systems.

As part of the program, TrendAI™ will use Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview to support the review and analysis of software code, helping threat intelligence researchers turn accelerated vulnerability discovery into coordinated disclosure, prioritized remediation, and measurable risk reduction through vulnerability shielding and virtual patching.

AI is dramatically accelerating vulnerability discovery. TrendAI™ views this as a positive signal for the industry – it is part of the broader, collaborative ecosystem TrendAI™ has been actively contributing to for decades alongside organizations like Anthropic.

Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer, Head of TrendAI™: "We're aligned with Anthropic's goals of using AI to make all software more secure. Organizations increasingly depend on software that operates at tremendous scale and supports critical business functions. Project Glasswing represents an important opportunity to explore how advanced AI can help software providers identify vulnerabilities earlier and improve the security and resilience of the systems customers depend on every day."

TrendAI™ joins a growing community of organizations participating in Project Glasswing to better understand how frontier and advanced AI models can support defensive security efforts and improve the security of critical software infrastructure.

Insights gained through the program will contribute to informing the broader industry efforts to strengthen the security of the digital ecosystem.

About TrendAI™

TrendAI™, the global AI security leader and enterprise business unit of Trend Micro, empowers organizations with full AI visibility and consolidated security that inspires confidence, drives innovation, and eliminates risk. Trusted by the largest enterprises and governments across 185 countries, TrendAI™ secures the entire organization, from identities, to infrastructure, to data. Global Fortune 500 companies rely on TrendAI™ to cut risk and stop threats up to three months earlier, powered by world-leading threat and attack intelligence. AI Fearlessly.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety and research company dedicated to building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Its Claude family of models enables advanced capabilities across a wide range of applications, including code understanding and security analysis.

SOURCE TrendAI