TrendAI Flex Delivers Flexibility, Scalability and Control to Streamline Licensing

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrendAI™, the enterprise AI security leader from Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), today announced a new licensing model designed to simplify procurement, eliminate over-spend and scale security operations efficiently.

To learn more about the TrendAITM Flex* model, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/business/products/one-platform/credits.html

Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer at TrendAI: "Today's dynamic business and threat landscapes demand a more flexible approach to license management. Our customers want the flexibility to adjust their security investments dynamically without being locked into specific solutions. TrendAI Flex provides one license to easily manage them all — delivering the agility teams need to adapt to fast-changing conditions."

Among the benefits of TrendAI Flex are:

Mohamed Elnobi, Cloud Cybersecurity Tech Lead, Vodafone: "TrendAI Vision OneTM's greatest assets are its cloud-based platform and credit-based purchasing system, which eliminate the need for traditional licensing and procurement processes, enabling quick product acquisition within one or two days."

How it works:

Customers purchase TrendAI Flex licenses to use TrendAI Vision One's AI-powered cybersecurity platform: Cyber Risk Exposure Management, Security Operations, Endpoint Security, Cloud Security, Network Security, Email and Collaboration Security, Identity Security, AI Application Security, and Data Security.

Once purchased, the license can be quickly deployed to enable individual solutions, all with a single license key. Customers gain real-time visibility of which solutions are activated and the credits that have been applied to each solution.

*Effective January 5, 2026, TrendAI introduced a new"TrendAI Flex License / Platform Usage and Credits" app within the TrendAI Vision One console, providing administrators with a simplified, centralized view of their license entitlement and credit usage. The app enables customers to easily see where credits are enabled and how they are being consumed across platforms.

Beginning February 2026, regional price is renamed from "Trend Vision One Credits" to "TrendAI Flex (credits)" for the SKU and in the credit calculator.

