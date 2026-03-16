TrendAI™ Joins HPE Unleash AI Partner Program to Accelerate Secure AI Innovation

TrendAI Vision One™ provides the backbone for the modern enterprise AI ecosystem

DALLAS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrendAI™, the enterprise AI security leader, today announced that it is joining the HPE Unleash AI partner program to help more organizations accelerate and optimize their AI initiatives built on HPE Private Cloud AI.

HPE Private Cloud AI , a turnkey AI factory solution co-developed with NVIDIA as part of the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio , provides a secure, scalable foundation for enterprises to start and expand AI initiatives with confidence. Through this partnership, organizations can integrate leading AI security capabilities from TrendAI™ directly into their environments.

Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer, Head of TrendAI™: "AI is rapidly becoming the foundation of enterprise operations, but securing AI cannot be an afterthought and has to enable this new foundation. Organizations must embed cybersecurity at the same pace as AI innovation to ensure they're not rapidly scaling business risk. Through our work with HPE, TrendAI™ ensures enterprises can deploy AI-native applications and scale AI transformation with resilience, governance, and control from day one."

As an ecosystem partner, TrendAI™ is helping define the emerging category of AI security by securing the entire AI lifecycle from AI service usage to hardware-accelerated infrastructure, model development, inference pipelines, and AI-driven applications.

Integrated with HPE Private Cloud AI, TrendAI Vision One™ enables exposure management, cross-layer telemetry, and AI-driven threat detection spanning the entire HPE Private Cloud AI stack, complementing HPE Private Cloud AI's zero-touch automation and operational controls.

By unifying cyber risk exposure management and security operations within a single platform, TrendAI™ transforms cybersecurity from reactive defense into a strategic enabler of AI innovation.

This partnership enables enterprises to deploy AI initiatives faster, reduce security blind spots across hybrid AI environments, and lower operational risk while maintaining governance and compliance across the full AI lifecycle.

TrendAI™'s unique approach delivers outstanding protection across AI data, models, microservices, infrastructure, networks, users, and applications. At the core is TrendAI Vision One ™, a unified AI security platform that enables organizations to:

Secure AI Infrastructure: Protect GPU-powered AI factories, hybrid cloud environments, and containerized AI workloads through integrations, including a long-standing collaboration with NVIDIA .

Protect GPU-powered AI factories, hybrid cloud environments, and containerized AI workloads through integrations, including a long-standing collaboration with . Protect AI Models and Applications: Identify and prioritize risks across AI models, codebases, microservices, and data pipelines, and defend against advanced attacks with advanced AI-driven scanning, monitoring, and protection capabilities, fully integrated across the complete HPE Private Cloud AI environment.

Identify and prioritize risks across AI models, codebases, microservices, and data pipelines, and defend against advanced attacks with advanced AI-driven scanning, monitoring, and protection capabilities, fully integrated across the complete HPE Private Cloud AI environment. Proactively Uncover AI Risk: Leverage proprietary AI-focused threat research, including vulnerability hunting AI agents, combined with exposure management capabilities to detect vulnerabilities, including shadow AI usage across infrastructure, workloads, and AI services running on HPE Private Cloud AI.

Leverage proprietary AI-focused threat research, including vulnerability hunting AI agents, combined with exposure management capabilities to detect vulnerabilities, including shadow AI usage across infrastructure, workloads, and AI services running on HPE Private Cloud AI. Accelerate SecOps with Intelligence: Enhance analyst productivity with AI-powered assistance, automated prioritization, and digital twin simulations with NVIDIA DSX Air for safe testing and validation. This enables faster AI deployment, continuous security visibility, and reduces.

Robin Braun, Vice President of AI Business Development for Hybrid Cloud, HPE: "Organizations are understandably impatient to advance their AI initiatives, but they ignore security at their peril. That's why we're delighted to have TrendAI™ join our Unleash AI program. The industry expertise TrendAI™ brings will be an invaluable addition to our ecosystem, empowering our customers to build with confidence."

The HPE Unleash AI partner program is a curated ecosystem of innovative companies working together to help customers operationalize and scale their AI initiative. TrendAI™ brings more than two decades of global cybersecurity leadership and world-class threat intelligence to the AI era, applying proven security expertise to protect AI infrastructure, data pipelines, models, and applications at enterprise scale across the full HPE Private Cloud AI solution.

Together, TrendAI™ and HPE empower enterprises to accelerate AI transformation — securely, responsibly, and fearlessly.

About TrendAI™

TrendAI™, a global leader in AI security, empowers enterprises to innovate fearlessly by securing AI, cloud, networks, endpoints, and data across the modern attack surface. At the core is TrendAI Vision One™, a unified cybersecurity platform that centralizes cyber risk exposure management and security operations to protect the entire AI lifecycle from infrastructure to models to users. The platform is fueled by world-class threat intelligence and insights that protect organizations from hundreds of millions of threats every day. With 6,000 TrendAI™ experts across 75 countries, TrendAI™ empowers security leaders to stay ahead of threats, driving proactive security outcomes across the entire attack surface. This includes critical environments like AWS, Google, and Microsoft. AI Fearlessly.

SOURCE TrendAI