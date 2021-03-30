TrendCandy Reveals Proven Steps for Creating Irresistible B2B Thought Leadership Content

SALT LAKE CITY, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought leadership research firm TrendCandy today announced a new ebook to help guide business leaders in improving their thought leadership profiles . Specifically, the ebook provides seven clear steps showing how to use original survey data to create business-to-business (B2B) thought leadership content that is so valuable readers would be willing to pay for it.

New book from TrendCandy helps close the trust gap in content marketing by projecting authority with research-backed content in seven easy steps.

According to Justin Ethington, CEO of TrendCandy, "The key to building a successful B2B thought-leadership profile is to bridge the trust gap by creating content that solves a specific problem for your readers. Your content should share unique data that nurtures, teaches, and aids your prospects. Content that merely shares opinions and product hype is just another sales pitch and actually damages your thought-leadership profile. Real thought leaders help their customers by giving away incredibly useful data, proving that they are a significant source of information."

The seven steps for building trust with your readers include:

Know your target audience and their specific problems and needs. Don't just contribute to existing conversations, use survey data to start new conversations that attract your target audience. Plan how, when, and where to share your data and determine which marketing assets you'll need to best distribute this information to your audience. Execute your survey using sound methodology to ensure you create incontestable data. Generate several exciting headlines from your survey data. Pitch these headlines and supporting data points to appropriate journalists with interesting angles for their readership. Execute a content campaign based on your data to generate interest from your target audience and capture their attention.

About TrendCandy

TrendCandy conducts survey research to create original ideas that spread. Thought leadership research generated by TrendCandy has been covered by hundreds of media outlets, including Bloomberg, Business insider, CNBC, CNN, Entrepreneur, Forbes, Fortune Harvard Business Review, Inc Magazine, TechCrunch and Time. Brands like SAP, Disney Resorts, Audible, 3M, Meredith Media, Ancestry and Pinterest use insights from TrendCandy to create conversations, advance relationships, and win a greater share of the future. www.trendcandy.io

