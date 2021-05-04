Trending: Cinnamon Shore Draws Record Vacationers With Summer Filling Up Fast

"Once people discover Cinnamon Shore, so many want to come back," says Jeff Lamkin, developer. "We see it time and time again, as families make our community part of their beach traditions." Testimonials from Cinnamon Shore photo contests show how eager guests are to return:

[Cinnamon Shore] is like a little town of its own … like your home the minute you get there … will definitely be back soon."

-Christina H.

"Hopefully bringing the whole family next time"

--Lori Z.

"My little boy had the best time at the beach and the pool. We loved the family environment at Cinnamon Shore and will definitely be back…"

--Kacie S.

Introducing New Urbanism to Texas beachgoers at its inception, Cinnamon Shore combines top-tier architecture, building technology, and interior design with a family-friendly vibe and resort amenities. New Urban living promises a return to a classic neighborhood layout, with walkable streets, front-porch charm and shared public spaces―where everything a resident could want is close at hand.

On the coast, the No. 1 draw, is, of course, the beach, and Cinnamon Shore maintains a manicured beachfront that is accessible via graceful dune crossovers. All the other amenities, including three resort pools, on-site restaurants, a coffee shop, market, fitness center and dog park, are also within an easy stroll. Families socialize on the Town Center green, where a concert series jazzes up weekends and outdoor movie nights delight the kids. On the Great Lawn, kids play games and make s'mores around a fire pit. With scenic vistas at every turn, the community attracts families looking for an upscale beach destination with character and style—a place that understands the heart of beach lovers.

This original community―now known as Cinnamon Shore North―has fulfilled its original promise of a traditional seaside village. Now, the Cinnamon Shore lifestyle extends to a quickly rising expansion called Cinnamon Shore South, just about 1.5 miles away. "There's such a demand for the type of beachfront community we're creating," Lamkin says. "And we're gearing up to offer a full slate of events for summer's high season."

From May 1 through Labor Day, a weekly roster of events provides countless options for family-friendly fun, including:

Sandcastle Building Lessons

Trivia Night at Dylan's Coal Oven Pizzeria

S'mores on the Great Lawn

Yoga on the Beach

Swim Fitness

Surf Lessons

Paint & Sip (arts night)

Pilates

Paddle Board Yoga

DJ at Kiera's Pool

See the full schedule for peak season HERE. Faor more, see cinnamonshore.com.

About Cinnamon Shore

Cinnamon Shore is a pedestrian-friendly planned community nestled behind the protective dunes on Mustang Island along the Texas Gulf Coast. It is the first new urbanism development for Sea Oats Group, which is fulfilling its vision of a traditional seaside village with a wide array of amenities and recreational facilities intertwined with beach cottages, luxury villas and vibrant town centers. Now comprised of two communities – the original, Cinnamon Shore North, and its new, 150-acre, Gulf-side expansion, Cinnamon Shore South – every detail of the master plan for both is designed to embrace the natural ambience of Mustang Island and the slow-paced charm of a walkable neighborhood. For more information, visit http://www.CinnamonShore.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@CinnamonShore).

About Sea Oats Group

Port Aransas-based Sea Oats Group is one of the most successful developers of coastal properties in any market nationwide, including the Texas Gulf Coast, where the value of its beachfront portfolio is unequalled. The firm is dedicated to creating traditional neighborhood developments that provide residents with the highest possible quality of life, while preserving the integrity of the resort landscapes they occupy. By combining living spaces with retail areas in a walkable, connected plan, Sea Oats Group weaves together beautiful places to live, work and play. For more information, visit www.SeaOatsGroup.com.

