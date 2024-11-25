Trending for This Holiday Season--Say Cheese to Stress-Free Gifting

"Cheese is definitely having a moment and evolving into a beloved cultural phenomenon," says Suzanne Fanning, CMO of Wisconsin Cheese. "From millions of social media mentions to a significant rise in exports, cheese is experiencing global appreciation. Wisconsin specialty cheese sales are outpacing the entire specialty cheese category, which is a testament to the growing demand for high-quality, artisanal cheese."

A new range of curated Wisconsin cheese gift boxes offers a variety of delicious and innovative Wisconsin cheeses from top specialty cheesemakers; each thoughtfully designed to provide an unforgettable experience during the holiday. Featuring over 20 options, Wisconsin Cheese gift boxes provide a simple yet meaningful gifting solution:

Experience – The Raclette Party Gift Basket by Alpinage Cheese brings warmth and coziness to gatherings with a variety of cheeses designed for intimate, heartwarming experiences. Perfect for creating memorable moments on chilly winter nights.

– The brings warmth and coziness to gatherings with a variety of cheeses designed for intimate, heartwarming experiences. Perfect for creating memorable moments on chilly winter nights. Connection – For those seeking to bring loved ones closer, Ron's Farmstead Collection and Westby Cooperative's Hometown Pride Gift Box highlight small-batch, locally sourced cheeses. These gift boxes create an authentic farm-to-table experience, ideal for sharing and sparking meaningful conversation.

– For those seeking to bring loved ones closer, and highlight small-batch, locally sourced cheeses. These gift boxes create an authentic farm-to-table experience, ideal for sharing and sparking meaningful conversation. Convenience – Designed for easy enjoyment, gift boxes like the Marieke Gouda Cheese Lovers Box and Cedar Grove's Sweet Home River Valley Gift Box require no preparation—just unpack and enjoy. These ready-to-serve selections make holiday hosting or gifting simple and stress-free.

– Designed for easy enjoyment, gift boxes like the and require no preparation—just unpack and enjoy. These ready-to-serve selections make holiday hosting or gifting simple and stress-free. Indulgence – For those looking to elevate their holiday spreads, the Royal Guernsey Butter Box and Shullsburg Creamery Family Size Cheese and Sausage Gift Box offer luxurious, high-quality options for those who appreciate the finest in Wisconsin cheeses.

Create Your Own Custom Gift

If you prefer a "hands-on" approach, you can create your own Wisconsin Cheese gift basket by selecting your favorite cheeses, meats, and accompaniments. With Wisconsin Cheese available in 99% of grocery stores nationwide, it's easy to find the perfect ingredients for your personalized gift. Just look for the "Proudly Wisconsin Cheese" badge.

To explore the full collection of gift baskets, visit www.wisconsincheese.com/gift.

¹Etsy commissioned The Circus, a market research consultancy, to conduct a nationally representative survey of 2,001 American adults ages 18 and older from December 2-16, 2023.

