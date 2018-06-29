Trending Now: Fabric Hotel

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Hotel Chain is excited to open the doors to its newest addition on the vivacious street of Nahalat Benyamin, The Fabric Hotel. Located in one of the trendiest areas of the city, Fabric acts as the "neighborhood saloon" that combines the cosmopolitan and urban culture of Tel Aviv. Just a short walk away from some of the city's main attractions, including the famous Carmel Market, popular Rothschild Blvd, and fashionable Neve Tzedek, you'll find yourself at the center of all the action. With its rough, industrial design and furniture and its warm and colorful art, Fabric offers the ultimate scene for tourists and travelers alike.

Our beautiful lobby embodies the hip, lively vibe of Tel Aviv while still providing a cozy ambiance for our guests to feel at home. Featuring upscale style and design further contributes to the arrival experience. All of our rooms provide guests with the ultimate vacation experience. Here, they can sit back and relax and enjoy the radiant design as well as the complimentary Nespresso coffee machine and Smart TV.

True to its name, Fabric's exterior complements that of an old fabric factory and while its interior design offers a rugged, industrial appearance on the one hand, it also creates a warm ambiance with a vintage touch on the other. Two contemporary Tel Aviv artists, Gidi Gilam and Jennifer Absira, have been chosen to embody the true nature of the hotel and bring it to life through creative expression. This eclecticism is also expressed in a hidden courtyard surrounded by greenery and concrete walls, and on the roof of the hotel, with a hydroponic garden, and the mesmerizing view of the Televivian landscape.

On the ground floor lies Bushwick, the "all day bar- from coffee till cocktail" named after the trendy neighborhood of New York. Teaming up for the first time, Atlas Hotels and the Imperial Group have combined Brooklyn's influences with Tel Aviv's vibes and flavors - from the artisanal café vibe in the morning to a lively cocktail bar at night.

Each of the hotel's rooms aims to provide a relaxing break from the lively ambiance below and the cool rooftop atmosphere above and offer guests a place to recharge between tourist activities. The room is equipped with a Smart TV with a built-in Netflix app and a Nespresso coffee machine guaranteed to put guests at ease after a long day. Alongside these perks, guests can enjoy a quality breakfast buffet and a special Happy Hour to ensure an unforgettable stay in the heart of Tel Aviv.

We are thrilled to welcome you to The Fabric Hotel in the epicenter of Tel Aviv's creative hub- home to a young, vibrant art, shopping and culinary scene.

