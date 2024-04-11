Trending Suika Game for Nintendo Switch Introduces Long-Awaited Multiplayer Mode with iOS and Android Versions also available now

Suika Game's DLC Multiplayer Mode is available on the Nintendo eShop, the App Store, and Google Play.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aladdin X Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the award-winning projector and laser TV brand, XGIMI , has announced the release of an all-new multiplayer mode for the viral Nintendo Switch™ game - Suika Game - to further enhance the enjoyment of the game by allowing two players to play together.

Suika Game is an original game released in April 2021 as part of the lighting-integrated 3-in-1 projector popIn Aladdin series (now Aladdin X series). In December 2021, it was released as a Nintendo Switch game on the Nintendo eShop, quickly gaining favorable reviews and a total of 7.4 million downloads. The iOS version launched on January 1, 2024, and has been downloaded to 1.4 million devices. The Android version is now available to users starting today.

In response to the requests from many users wanting to enjoy Suika Game with multiple people, XGIMI has created a new multiplayer mode in which users can play three different game modes with varying objectives, using one Nintendo Switch console and shared controllers. In Spring 2024, an additional feature, "Online Battle Mode," will be launched, allowing players to compete against other users online. The three different modes within multiplayer include:

'Original': The game ends when a player's box becomes full. The player with the highest score at the end of each turn wins.

The game ends when a player's box becomes full. The player with the highest score at the end of each turn wins. 'Time Limit': Players compete for scores within a 5-minute time limit. The player with the highest score at the end wins. When the rainbow gauge runs out, Poppy will drop fruits automatically, requiring quick decisions.

Players compete for scores within a 5-minute time limit. The player with the highest score at the end wins. When the rainbow gauge runs out, Poppy will drop fruits automatically, requiring quick decisions. 'Attack': The goal is to make the opponent's game over. After combining two small fruits to make them larger five times, players can send fruits to the opponent's box and drop them at any time.

To learn more about the 'Suika Game' check here , and for additional details on other XGIMI products, follow @XGIMItech on Instagram , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

PRICING & AVAILABILITY

Those who already have "Suika Game" can purchase the added "Multi-Player Mode" for $2.25 on the Nintendo eShop . In addition, those who do not own the Nintendo Switch™ software "Suika Game" already, can purchase the "Suika Game Main Game & Multi-Player Mode Set" for $5.24 also on the Nintendo eShop.

About XGIMI

Since 2013, the state-of-the-art XGIMI projectors have helped countless people worldwide to create genuinely immersive audio-visual experiences. Working with reputable partners like Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI builds all-in-one entertainment devices, perfected due to their user-oriented philosophy. Through industry-leading innovation, streamlined setups, and unique designs, XGIMI always strives to develop the best home and portable projectors for everyone to enjoy. Learn more at US.XGIMI.com .

SOURCE XGIMI