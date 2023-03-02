Trending Today, a Business Series Airing on Fox Business, Features Retail Giant Tommy Bahama, Safety Pioneers Axon Enterprise, Health and Wellness Innovators Astria Farms, and Top Cleaning Solution Viking Pure

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trending Today is an award-winning Fox Business TV show dedicated towards celebrating businesses and their excellence within their industries. Having featured innovators and leaders from various sectors, tune-in on Saturday, March 4th, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. EDT to learn how Tommy Bahama, Axon Enterprise, Astria Farms, and Viking Pure are all transforming their businesses with fresh and influential ideas, products, and practices.

Join island lifestyle brand Tommy Bahama as they celebrate 30 years as top trailblazers in the industry with the exceptional growth from a wholesale lifestyle men's apparel brand to a direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand that umbrellas men and women's apparel, fine dining restaurants, hotels, bars and much more. The big shift in productivity came when Oxford Industries acquired Tommy Bahama, which benefited both by giving Tommy Bahama access to scale and take more creative risks, while allowing Oxford Industries to tap into the direct-to-consumer market for the first time in their history.

"Tommy Bahama really set in motion that entire transformation of our company from being a private label manufacture, that really just dealt with big retailers and on a wholesale basis to them, to a being a direct-to-consumer lead branded company that has a direct and emotional relationship with the end consumers. It's hard to overstate how important the Tommy Bahama transaction was and still is to Oxford Industries," says CEO of Oxford Industries Tom Chubb.

All while creating the perfect teams for their breakthrough brand expansions, Tommy Bahama stays true to one of their strongest core values- doing the right thing, especially in terms of sustainability. From the sourcing of material for their apparel lines to fresh ingredients from local vendors for their restaurants, sustainability is key. Jennifer Spoljaric, E.V.P. of Supply Chain and Sustainability for Tommy Bahama, says "Tommy Bahama is all about the island life, and you can't enjoy the island life without caring about fresh water, fresh beaches, and fresh air. We want to continue to do our part to ensure future generations to come can enjoy the brand, so for us sustainability is essential. That means taking care of our employees, the people who make our products, and the environment."

Axon Enterprise is an international leader in developing and applying less-lethal technology, and is on a mission to make the bullet obsolete. "We are committed not only to offering safe, effective and easy-to-use personal self-defense products, but also educating consumers on ways to help protect themselves and avoid dangerous situations," says founder Rick Smith. TASER Self-Defense, the consumer division of Axon Enterprise, Inc., and the manufacturer of less-lethal self-protection devices, debuts its new civilian TASER device. Learn about Axon's new TASER Bolt 2, which can temporarily immobilize a perpetrator for 30 seconds, allowing you to escape. The TASER device works by sending electrical signals through probes to create muscle lock-up.

What started out as a small home-based business, has now turned into a state-of-the-art facility for Astria Farms, western North Carolina's premier Delta-8, Delta-9 and minor cannabinoid supplier. Partnering with renowned companies like LorAnn, Astria Farms ensures the best quality of flavorings and constantly researching new cannabinoids on the market helps Astria Farms to help consumers find the perfect product for them before they even know they need it. "We listen to our customers and our employees, and that reflects in the diversity of our products and how it can be tailored to a consumer without even knowing them personally," says E-commerce Director Katrinna Wallace.

Battling germs and keeping contamination at bay with their patented cleaning solutions since 2008, Viking Pure has been revolutionizing the cleaning and disinfectant industry one company at a time. Not only are these innovative solutions safer for humans and cheaper than most cleaning products, but they're infinitely more powerful than bleach, being lethal to dangerous bacteria and viruses that threaten our health. Learn how Viking Pure is helping save lives all over the nation with their groundbreaking solutions and systems.

