Trending Today, Airing On Fox Business, Features Apprentice.io, A Tech Company Paving The Way For Personalized Medicine

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest episode of Trending Today , airing on Fox Business, Apprentice.io shares its revolutionary technology for personalized medicine. Watch Saturday, January 29th at 12:30 EST to learn why Apprentice.io developed a cloud-based platform called Tempo to accelerate the production of new medicines and therapies.

"The Tempo Manufacturing Cloud is a modern and intuitive solution for life sciences that works seamlessly across all stages of drug production to turn a discovered molecule into delivered medicine. The platform is critical for manufacturers to transition their operations to produce next-gen therapies like biologics and personalized medicine - a specific batch of drugs made just for you," says Angelo Stracquatanio III, CEO of Apprentice.io. He co-founded the company, based in Jersey City, New Jersey, with Gary Pignata and Alexandra Buttke in 2014.

Apprentice.io says 15 of the top 20 US pharmaceutical companies use its technology to accelerate the high-quality production of drugs. "Our intelligent software platform helps pharma companies eliminate paper-based processes and more effectively manage production of therapies for all types of diseases, from COVID to cancer. It also helps ensure drug makers are better planning resources, following the highest quality standards, and using real-time data from the system to continuously monitor and improve," Stracquatanio explains.

Throughout the pandemic, Apprentice.io helped produce approximately 370 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. "We are helping modernize life sciences to get us out of this pandemic and help the next wave of therapies get to market," Stracquatanio says.

The episode also features Apprentice customers Synthego, a genome engineering company accelerating life science research and development in the pursuit of improved human health, and Catalent, the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients around the world, and Apprentice investor, Silverton Partners, a venture capital fund focused on funding and mentoring early-stage businesses.

About Trending Today:

Trending Today is a business show that features entrepreneurs and companies disrupting and innovating the business world. Learn how they build their brands as Trending guests share their stories and expertise to inspire entrepreneurship. Today airs on Fox Business Saturdays at 12:30 pm EST. Learn more about the show at www.TrendingToday.com

About Apprentice

Apprentice's disruptive technology helps pharma manufacturers get medicine to patients faster by providing one platform to turn molecules into medicine. The company's Tempo Manufacturing Cloud integrates augmented reality, voice recognition, and artificial intelligence into wearable, mobile, and desktop devices to offer a virtual collaboration application and a robust manufacturing and lab execution system that reduce human error and inefficiency in the drug production process. Learn how 15 of the top 20 US Pharma companies use Apprentice to accelerate high-quality production of drugs for diseases of all types, from COVID to cancer, at www.apprentice.io

Media Contacts:

Liz Plummer, Executive Producer, C: 561 201 0506, [email protected]

Karen LeBlanc, Director of Publicity, C: 407.416.1566, [email protected]

SOURCE Trending Today