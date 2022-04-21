Trending Today Airing on Fox Business Features Retail Space Solutions, an Innovative Leader in Retail Merchandising Solutions

MILWAUKEE, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest episode of Trending Today, airing on Fox Business, Retail Space Solutions, a leading provider of premium retail merchandising solutions, shares how it improves product presentations and positively impacts the in-store experience. Watch Saturday, April 30th at 5:30pm EST/4:30pm CST to learn how Retail Space Solutions designs, develops, and produces a full line of retail merchandising trays to transform their customers' product presentation to deliver real results. Trending Today scouted Retail Space Solutions because we focus on finding trailblazing companies that bring innovation to their industries. Retail Space Solutions President Scott Ceru says about his company's vision, "We strive to be a leader and translate our value proposition in all retail environments, grocery is where we began and is our strength, but we're using our tremendous relationships and expanding into the convenience store segment as they invest more into the consumer experience."

From supermarkets to general merchandise, the Retail Space Solutions team understands that it matters how businesses present their products. Retail Space Solutions creates an exceptional shopping experience by focusing on improving product visualization and presentation. Trending Today executive producer Elizabeth Plummer says, "We chose to feature Retail Space Solutions because they make shopping with a busy schedule easier and quicker, allowing customers to find what they need when they need it." Further, Retail Space Solutions delivers quality improvements and solutions while creating labor efficiencies and sales that positively impact a business's bottom line and customers' shopping needs.

Retailers need more than great products, and Trending Today and Fox Business recognize that Retail Space Solutions have revolutionized the way we shop. "We develop new, innovative products in partnership with large retail chains to help retailers reimagine their merchandising in several new areas of the store. Stay tuned for some exciting news in the months ahead!" Joe Crum, Sr Director of Marketing & Business Development at Retail Space Solutions, says. A partnership with Retail Space Solutions results in shared challenges and victories as Retail Space Solutions focuses on assessing their partner's needs to determine custom, personalized, and practical solutions that work within their space and budget. As experts in the industry, Retail Space Solutions focuses on quality and innovation to stay ahead of retail trends while developing premium systems and deep customer relationships. On what sets Retail Space Solutions apart from other organizations, Ceru says, "Customers find that our systems consistently pay for themselves in a matter of months. The "how" is simple. We have amazing people. Those amazing people have refused to deliver anything but unmatched market expertise, fulfillment excellence and continuous innovation"

About Trending Today:

Trending Today is an award-winning business show that features entrepreneurs, companies, and trendsetters transforming their respective industries. Trending Today guests share their stories and commitment to building their brands, inspiring entrepreneurship, and the American dream. Trending Today airs on Fox Business Saturdays at 5:30 pm EST. Learn more at www.TrendingToday.com.

About Retail Space Solutions:

Retail Space Solutions is owned by the Marmon Group, a holding company of Berkshire Hathaway. They are a leading merchandising solutions provider, developing innovative, and custom retail solutions for their customers. Headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, Retail Space Solutions partners with leading retailers throughout North America, bringing over 5 million shelf merchandising trays to thousands of retail stores. Learn more at www.RetailSpaceSolutions.com.

About the Author:

Michelle Layne is the resident writer for Trending Today. She loves telling and following inspiring stories about entrepreneurs who are revolutionizing their industries and chasing their dreams. She has a Master of Science in Industrial Organizational Psychology from Southern New Hampshire University.

Media contact:

Liz Plummer,

[email protected]

SOURCE Trending Today