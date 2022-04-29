Trending Today Airing on Fox Business Features Zacros, an Innovative Leader in Flexible Packaging Solutions

NEWARK, Del., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the newest episode of Trending Today, airing on Fox Business, Zacros, an industry leader in liquid flexible packaging, shares its one-of-a-kind, sustainable packaging solutions. Watch Saturday, April 30th at 5:30pm EST/4:30pm CST to learn how Zacros engineers flexible packaging technologies with specific customer needs in mind. The producers at Trending Today are excited to include Zacros in the upcoming episode because of the innovative, user-friendly technologies their packaging designs bring to multiple industries. "Our focus is always around quality and innovation," says Zacros Business Development Manager, John Patterson. "We are a hundred-year-old company and we've been innovating over that entire period of time."

That innovation is driven by the simple notion that there is no single solution for packaging sustainability. Zacros continually monitors user feedback and adapts to meet the changing needs of their customers. That people-first mindset is readily apparent throughout the Zacros culture. Trending Today VP of production Brad Bode says, "Working with Zacros was highly enjoyable. Not only did we learn a ton about their innovative design technologies but everyone on the Zacros team was warm and welcoming, while the production space was one of the cleanest, most efficient we've ever filmed." The Zacros team also enjoyed their time with Trending Today. Senior Marketing Specialist, Satomi Guzman says, "I was amazed to see how they put multiple interviews together and created one incredible story. They are very professional and the final video came out exactly the way we wanted."

With sustainability as another core driver, Zacros has developed fully recyclable monomaterial packaging options that help reduce natural resource usage by up to 90% compared to rigid packaging. Trending Today and Fox Business recognize that Zacros is serious about their innovations making a significant positive impact on the environment. "The cost and the energy required to store and to transport the pouches is the least amount of energy for any other type of packaging." Says Patterson. His colleague, Ryan Macaulay, Sales Manager, adds "With our material, it is one material. So, our material is able to be recycled as a complete unit. That's something that allows our customers to have an easier end-use recycling, where they don't have to do multiple steps." The commitment to innovation with an eye toward continuously evolving sustainability needs for the end user, positions Zacros as an industry and market leader.

About Trending Today:

Trending Today is an award-winning business show that features entrepreneurs, companies, and trendsetters transforming their respective industries. Trending Today guests share their stories and commitment to building their brands, inspiring entrepreneurship, and the American dream. Trending Today airs on Fox Business Saturdays at 5:30 pm EST. Learn more at www.TrendingToday.com.

About Zacros

With over 100 years in the packaging industry, Zacros is based in Tokyo and headquartered in Delaware, offering innovations in flexible packaging around the globe. In 2014, Zacros America acquired the former Hedwin Corporation and relocated their manufacturing facility from Baltimore in 2017. These moves have helped Zacros solidify their market presence in the US as they drive innovation toward the continuing international transition from rigid to flexible packaging. Learn more at zacrosamerica.com.

Media contact:

Liz Plummer,

[email protected]

SOURCE Trending Today