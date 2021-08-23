Trending Today, airing on FOX Business, Goes Behind the Scenes of Successful Brand Building

Learn how Nationwide Mortgage Brokers (NMB) balances technology with personal customer service to improve mortgage turnaround times by more than 20 percent. Inc 5000 ranks NMB as one of the fastest-growing private companies and the fastest growing mortgage company in America. Based in Melville, New York, Nationwide Mortgage Brokers has built its success on a strong corporate culture and customer satisfaction earning certification as a Great Place to Work, USA . "I wanted to build a relationship-based mortgage company to help people get into homes, especially first-time home buyers. We humanize the way we use technology in our company," says Richard Steinberg, Founder and Chairman of Nationwide Mortgage Brokers. Fortune Magazine recently ranked the company as the number one mid-sized mortgage company in America.

Next, we head to Macro Integration Services headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, to meet the team providing IT services to popular retail chains, including Krispy Kreme Donuts. "We are in the business of technology integration which is a huge benefit to the customer because we help them figure out what they need. We've built a strong reputation based on trust because we are extremely careful to do what is right for the client," says Bart Collins, President and Co-founder of Macro Integration Services. Macro Integration Service provides. The company works with many retail chains, including convenience stores, clothing stores, and quick-service restaurants, to provide hardware and software solutions—everything from point-of-sale services to digital signage.

In the snack industry, Mixmi Froyo is a game-changer for its proprietary blend of probiotics and prebiotics into a healthy frozen treat for the gut, also known as the microbiome. Husband and wife founders Chris and Kristin Harlander created Mixmi Froyo as a healthy alternative to ice cream. "We created Mixmi to nourish the microbiome with healthy bacteria. Our product is based on the scientific fact that what happens in the gut affects the brain's neurological and cognitive function and our overall well-being," says Chris Harlander. Mixmi is available in well-known health food stores and retailers.

Another tastemaker, Tennessee Hills Distillery , is introducing new flavors of bourbon and vodka with artisan-crafted recipes distilled onsite. Husband and wife team Stephen and Jessica Callahan opened the distillery, bar, and retail shop in a historic building in Jonesborough, Tennessee, where they sell and serve more than a dozen products. "Being a craft distillery, we can play off the craft beer model. We can come up with different products and put it out there to see what happens," says Stephen Callahan, co-owner and distiller. Tennessee Hills Distillery produces approximately 1000 bottles a week and is launching new products soon, including a flavored whiskey wine and blackberry flavored vodka.

Next, we tour The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia, offering unique golfing and dining experiences as part of a picturesque farm. Olde Farm founder Jim McGlothlin, working with golf course architect Bobby Weed, created the championship golf course without moving much earth to preserve the property's pristine beauty and natural features. "Olde Farm attracts people from all over the world. The place is about creating happiness—some people come here to make new friends, others to get away from it all. It really is a magical place," says Larry Klein, Olde Farm General Manager. The Olde Farm clubhouse is a popular dining destination under the direction of Executive Chef Daniel Dalton, who creates culinary dishes using fresh produce grown onsite. "We are the only place with a working garden in the middle of an 18-hole golf course. We were cooking farm-to-table style before farm-to-table was trendy," says Chef Dalton.

