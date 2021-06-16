Trending Today, airing on FOX Business, Wins Two Telly Awards

Trending Today fills a void in programming by helping viewers get to know companies beyond a commercial or news program.

Now in its fifth season, the business show reports on the latest business and lifestyle trends, with episodes airing Saturdays at 12:30 pm EST. In addition to two Telly Awards, Trending Today has earned the Los Angeles Film Award for Best TV Series and the Vegas Movie Award for Best Web/TV Series.

Each episode explores how companies and entrepreneurs build their brands as guests share their stories, passion, knowledge, and expertise to inspire entrepreneurship.

Join hosts Jana Angel and Karen LeBlanc, both experienced business journalists, as they travel to the scene of the story— the companies, conferences, and events— to report on the latest products, news, and trends.

The Trending Today team of experienced media professionals includes seven-time Emmy Award-winning Creative Director Brad Bode and Executive Producer Liz Plummer. "The Trending Today team puts their heart and soul into each one of these stories. We learn everything we can about our guests and work to feature them in a way they are proud to share for years to come," says Plummer.

Plummer launched Trending Today eight years ago to highlight businesses and entrepreneurs changing the game in their industries. She saw a void in programming that could serve as a platform for businesses to help viewers get to know them beyond a commercial or news program.

Creative director Brad Bode leads the talented production team, including Director of Photography James Desir, who brings more than a decade of film and TV experience to his cinematic style of storytelling.

"I love traveling around the country with the gifted storytellers on our Trending Today team. Getting to know the people behind the innovation and helping share their fascinating stories is an absolute treat," says Bode.

Catch the latest Trending Today episode featuring the future of food, airing on Saturday, June 26th at 12:30 pm EST on Fox Business.

Executive Producer Liz Plummer is available for interviews about her ground-breaking TV show. Trending Today also serves as a resource for the business media and journalists, providing interviews with visionary leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovative companies for your next story. Contact Liz Plummer at [email protected] .

About Trending Today:

Trending Today is a business show that features entrepreneurs and companies disrupting and innovating the business world. Learn how they build their brands as guests share their stories, passion, knowledge, and expertise to inspire entrepreneurship. Trending Today airs on Fox Business on Saturdays at 12:30 pm EST. Learn more about the show at www.TrendingToday.com

About the Telly Awards:

The Telly Awards, founded in 1979, honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by the Telly Awards Judging Council, a group of leading video and television experts from some of the most prestigious companies in entertainment, publishing, advertising, and emerging technology. View all of the winners of The 42nd Telly Awards at www.tellyawards.com/winners

Media Contacts:

Liz Plummer,

Executive Producer,

C: 561 201 0506,

[email protected]

Karen LeBlanc,

Director of Publicity,

C: 407.416.1566,

[email protected]

SOURCE Trending Today

