Trending Today Features D&A Guitar Gear on Fox Business

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rugged E TV Productions, presents "Trending Today", a television series airing Saturday, November 28th on Fox Business at 5:00 PM ET, 4:00 PM CT, and 2:00 PM PT featuring D&A Guitar Gear.

This episode stars D&A Guitar Gear. D&A Guitar Gear was started by a group of top-notch, passionate designers and professional musicians with a shared vision of developing innovative, premium products that serve the needs of the creative community. D&A Guitar Gear's products are used extensively by musicians and recording artists across the globe and can be seen on show stages including the Academy Awards, Coachella, The Grammy's, and the CMA Awards.

Barry Mitchell, CEO: "D&A Guitar Gear is not a me-too products company. Everything that we develop, is rooted in bringing inventive, solution-based concepts to market that provide end users with modern music making support accessories, so that musicians can focus on what matters most, which is making their music."

Join us as we interview Barry Mitchell, CEO of D&A Guitar Gear. Barry provides an overview of their innovative line of products including their Gig stand compact series instrument stands, Starfish Stage stands, Pro-Performance Instrument straps, Bullhead Folding Music Stands and their Headlock and Grip series wall hangers.

Liz Plummer, Executive Producer for Trending Today, "It was a pleasure working with D&A at the Namm show! Their innovative stands are taking the music industry by storm! I can't wait to see what they have coming up next!" Learn more about D&A Guitar Gear by visiting www.dnaguitargear.com.

Travel with "Trending Today" across the country to explore these incredible innovations and American success stories.

About Trending Today

Hosted by Jana Angel and produced by Rugged E TV Productions, "Trending Today" highlights cutting-edge trends, innovations, industry leaders and pioneers with inspiring solutions. From music makers to brand developers, the production team strives to discover the best and brightest to provide the most dynamic content in a high-quality educational format.

View the show online at www.trendingtoday.com, email [email protected] or call (561) 201-0506 for more information.

CONTACT: Liz Plummer, Executive Producer, (561) 201-0506, [email protected]



