Trending Today Features Father, Son and Daughter Hot Rod Ranch on Fox Business

EUSTIS, Fla., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rugged E TV Productions, presents "Trending Today," a television series airing Saturday, November 28th on Fox Business at 5:30 PM ET, 4:30 PM CT, and 2:30 PM PT featuring Father, Son and Daughter Hot Rod Ranch.

This episode stars Father, Son and Daughter (FSD) Hot Rod Ranch. FSD Hot Rod Ranch, is leading the industry in selling and trading classic cars, hot rods, exotics and novelty cars. Our crew got an immersive look inside their new Hot Rod Ranch, as well as how the family business was formed.

This family-owned business started out as an idea of mixing a passion for cars with the want of passing down knowledge on life, business, hard-work and professionalism through generations to come. The idea then fell into fruition, and thus Father, Son and Daughter LLC was formed. With over 500 classic cars and hot rods being sold over the internet, they decided to invest in their own Hot Rod Ranch.

In this exciting Trending Today segment, we caught up with Steve Phelps, Owner of FSD Hot Rod Ranch, and learned how his passion for cars and his family developed into the greatest business venture of his life. We got a tour of their shop and garage with Joshua Phelps, Media Director for FSD Hot Rod Ranch. We also sat down with the Business and Accounting Director for FSD Hot Rod Ranch, Loreanna Phelps, and experienced how the family-business has impacted her and their customers.

Jana Angel, Host for Trending Today, "I loved working with and visiting FSD Hot Rod Ranch! Seeing how this family took an innovative, industry changing idea and turned it into a success business model was so inspiring. Their taking the hot rod world by storm and I can't wait to see what they do next!" Learn more about FSD Hot Rod Ranch by visiting www.fsdhotrodranch.com.

Travel with "Trending Today" across the country to explore these incredible innovations and American success stories.

About Trending Today

Hosted by Jana Angel and produced by Rugged E TV Productions, "Trending Today" highlights cutting-edge trends, innovations, industry leaders and pioneers with inspiring solutions. From rugged entrepreneurs to industry leaders, the production team strives to discover the best and brightest to provide the most dynamic content in a high-quality educational format.

