Trending Today Features Gibson Guitars on Fox Business

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rugged E TV Productions, presents "Trending Today," a television series airing Saturday, November 28th on Fox Business at 5:00 PM ET, 4:00 PM CT, and 2:00 PM PT featuring Gibson Guitars.

This episode stars Gibson Guitars, an American icon, a modern global leader in music lifestyle and continues to be celebrated for its superior commitment to quality, prestige and innovation. For more than 120 years, Gibson has represented the ideal combination of innovation and tradition, with a dedication to improving musical instrument designs while maintaining the highest levels of craftsmanship.

In this rockin' Trending Today segment, we got an inside look at how Gibson is returning to their roots and changing the standard of sound. We also got to see some of history's epic music icons like Slash from Guns N' Roses and ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons taking to the stage with fellow greats like Celisse Henderson, John Stamos and Jimmy Vivino live at Gibson at The Grove.

Our crew met up with the CEO of Gibson Guitars, James (JC) Curleigh, to learn more about the company's vision of being the most relevant, most loved and most played guitar brand in the industry. We got an exclusive look at the way Gibson is going back to their roots in new innovative ways with Gibson's CMO, Cesar Gueikian. We also sit down with Dendy Jarrett, the Executive Director of Gibson Gives, to experience how Gibson Gives is affecting their communities and how it is impacting their team.

Elizabeth Plummer, Executive Producer for Trending Today, "It was a blast rocking out with Gibson at The NAMM Show! From seeing music icons perform to getting an inside look at some of their newest products and featured artists, it was definitely an experience I won't forget!" Learn more about Gibson by visiting www.gibson.com.

