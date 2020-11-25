Trending Today Features Hendrix Drums on Fox Business

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rugged E TV Productions, presents "Trending Today," a television series airing Saturday, November 28th on Fox Business at 5:00 PM ET, 4:00 PM CT, and 2:00 PM PT featuring Hendrix Drums.

This episode stars Hendrix Drums, innovative manufactures of all thing's percussion. Hendrix Drums specializes in hand-crafted solid stave drum kits and snare drums and have more recently ventured into the ply drum world as well. What started as a small boutique style store has now flourished into an industry leading brand that has quickly become a forced to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Their sleek, versatile, full-bodied line of products are changing the standards of percussion one drum at a time. With renowned featured artists, high-quality products and innovative manufacturing technology, this rockin' company pursues perfection in all they do hence the company motto "Because Perfection is Worth Pursuing." Striving for the best is worth it, and you may think their already there when you play your first Hendrix Drum.

In this exciting Trending Today segment, we meet with the President of Hendrix Drums, Joe Fazzio, to learn more about the different lines of drums and sets offered. We also interview Jeff Neumann, Vice President and COO for Hendrix Drums, and got an inside look at the creation and personalization of each Hendrix Drum.

Jana Angel, Host for Trending Today "The most impressive part about our visit to Hendrix Drums was seeing the craftsmanship come to life in each piece. Everything is created with the artist in mind with a beautiful sound and stage worthy aesthetic." Learn more about Hendrix Drums by visiting www.hendrixdrums.com.

Travel with "Trending Today" across the country to explore these incredible innovations and American success stories.

About Trending Today

Hosted by Jana Angel and produced by Rugged E TV Productions, "Trending Today" highlights cutting-edge trends, innovations, industry leaders and pioneers with inspiring solutions. From music makers to brand developers, the production team strives to discover the best and brightest to provide the most dynamic content in a high-quality educational format.

View the show online at www.trendingtoday.com, email [email protected] or call (561) 201-0506 for more information.

CONTACT: Liz Plummer, Executive Producer, (561) 201-0506, [email protected]

SOURCE: Rugged E TV Productions

