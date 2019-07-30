Trending Today Innovator: REIVault - What's Your Time Really Worth?

DANVILLE, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REIVault is a company focused on helping real estate investors and agents close more deals with less effort. They were recently featured on Electric Productions "Trending Today", a television series on FOX Business and explained how they let investors and agents leverage the power of a 40-person marketing and sales department for less than the equivalent cost of one person.

"REIVault is a game-changing resource for me. It serves as my entire back-office marketing department and allows me to focus solely on talking to motivated sellers without worrying about pulling lists, stuffing envelopes, generating leads or worrying if I'm missing out on deals," said Bob C., a satisfied REIVault client and one of many testimonials featured on REIVault.com.

Many clients have already benefited from letting REIVault handle their inbound leads and appointment generation. Jason Simpson, a real estate agent in Orlando, Florida, is closing deals with motivated sellers and getting seller listings from the leads who don't sell their house for cash. REIVault has enabled Jason Simpson to focus on the money-making activities of closing deals while REIVault does the hard work.

"You can tell that the people here, at REIVault, on a personal level, are really invested in your success," said Simpson. "They're not all about the money, they're all about helping you get to where you want to be. If you want to take your business to the next level, I would absolutely recommend REIVault."

REIVault is the only company that gives you the managed marketing systems, shared resources and proven processes that allow you to focus on making deals month in and month out.

A key component of REIVault is the automated process of relentless follow up that manages seller leads and works them according to motivation level. That means, REIVault members are first in line when a lead is ready to become a viable deal.

Founded in 2005, by Gary Boomshine and a division of RealEstateInvestor.com, REIVault has given individual investors the ability to truly scale their businesses and reach 6 or 7 figures without having to add a single employee.

REIVault is unique in that it provides the best service in a single solution that shares managed resources and a team of professionals that generate leads and appointments with motivated sellers like a well-oiled machine which means you get to focus on what you do best, closing deals with motivated sellers.

About Trending Today

Hosted by Karen Leblanc and produced by Electric Productions, "Trending Today" highlights cutting-edge trends, innovations, industry leaders and pioneers with inspiring solutions. From culinary inventions to medical breakthroughs, the production team strives to discover the best and brightest to provide the most dynamic content in a high-quality educational format. View the show online at www.trendingtoday.com or call (855) 251-1286 for more information.

