Trending Today on FOX Business Features Rugged Entrepreneurs with Retail Service Systems

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In this exciting episode of Trending Today, we traveled to Louisville, KY to experience the Rugged Rodeo at the Retail Service Systems Conference. Where the best of the best gathers as one to motivate to the next level with interactive training, dynamic guest speakers and the reveal of the Rugged Entrepreneur mascot. Learn more about one of Retail Service System's industry leading franchise models, BoxDrop, as our team heads over to Dublin, OH to see how they are disrupting the mattress and furniture industry. We then head over to bioPURE headquarters in Johnson City, TN, where we got a firsthand look at how this group of Rugged Entrepreneurs are changing the standard of clean with cutting edge technology and continuing education. We end in Eustis, FL with Father Son Daughter (FSD) Hot Rod Ranch, an industry leader in selling and trading classic cars, hot rods, exotics and novelty cars.



Starting in Louisville, KY, our production crew spent 3 days with the Retail Service Systems (RSS) team learning how RSS can help entrepreneurs achieve the American dream. RSS is a rapidly growing Inc. 5000 company focused on empowering Rugged Entrepreneurs for success. RSS is the parent company of bioPURE and Boxdrop, two of the nation's fastest growing franchise models. We got to sit down with the Founder and CEO of RSS, Scott Andrew, and got an in depth look in to what it means to be a Rugged Entrepreneur and how his companies are innovating and leading the charge within their industries.



In Dublin, Ohio, our crew got an inside glimpse into BoxDrop's disruptive and unique business model and got a behind the scenes look into the manufacturing of some of their private label products. BoxDrop isn't just your average mattress and furniture store. They pride themselves on how they have simplified the buying process for mattresses and furniture, offering high-quality products at wholesale prices. We got to catch up with Jerry Williams, President of BoxDrop, and John Groff, COO of BoxDrop, to learn more about their innovative private labels products and how BoxDrop owners are changing the game of the mattress and furniture industry.



Next, we head south to bioPURE headquarters in Johnson City, TN where get a first-hand look at how they are changing the standard of clean. bioPURE is revolutionizing the environmental services industry by creating clean and healthy environments through their innovative sanitization and disinfection methods. We interviewed the Founder and President of bioPURE, Brandon Kinder, and experienced how bioPURE treats germs differently through their advanced application method.



Trending Today finished production on this anticipated episode in Eustis, FL visiting FSD Hot Rod Ranch. Father, Son and Daughter LLC, is leading the industry in selling and trading classic cars, hot rods, exotics and novelty cars. Our crew got an immersive look inside their new Hot Rod Ranch, as well as how the family business was formed. We caught up with Steve Phelps, Owner of FSD Hot Rod Ranch, and learned how his passion for cars and his family developed into the greatest business venture of his life.



Liz Plummer, Executive Producer for "Trending Today" says, "I learned so much with the RSS team. Scott Andrew has a proven record of success across many industries and I am excited to see what is next!"



Learn more about this episode on www.trendingtoday.com and travel with Trending Today across the country to explore these incredible innovations and success stories.



