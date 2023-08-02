Trending Wedding Guest Book Display Up for Grabs -- Enter the $5,000 Love Speaks™ Giveaway Just in Time for the New Peak Wedding Season!

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engaged couples now have the chance to win one of the hottest new trends in weddings—an over-the-top audio guest book display valued at over $5,000. Until August 16, 2023, eligible couples can enter the "Love Speaks" Sweepstakes & Contest from wedding-industry leaders FêteFone®, Amorology and Back Up Backdrops by visiting fetefone.com/lovespeaks .

Enter The Love Speaks™ Sweepstakes and Contest to win an audio guest book display worth over $5,000, brought to you by FêteFone® / The Original Audio Guest Book, Amorology, and Back Up Backdrops! FêteFone is the Original Audio Guest Book-a unique guest book alternative that lets guest record priceless voicemail messages on a stylish vintage phone.

Although FêteFone's innovative phone guest book has been a must-have addition at weddings for several years, a new wave of creativity has recently emerged with couples incorporating their audio guest books into elaborate displays—from stunning floral arrangements to charming retro telephone booths to custom seating charts with an interactive centerpiece.

In the "Love Speaks" Sweepstakes and Contest, one lucky couple can jump on this emerging trend and win:

a telephone guest book from FêteFone / The Original Audio Guest Book [ fetefone.com ] that guests can use as a unique guest book alternative to record priceless voicemail messages; a stunningly-designed audio guest book display crafted by the visionaries at Amorology [ amorologyweddings.com ] and Back Up Backdrops [ backupbackdrops.com ]; and a custom vinyl record of all their wedding voicemail messages, courtesy of FêteFone.

With fall now officially the new peak wedding season in the United States, it's the perfect time for couples to capitalize on this creative way to maximize their wedding budget, elevate their guests' experience and create lasting memories that ensure their special day stands out.

Eligible couples can review the full terms and conditions and enter to win from August 2–16, 2023 at fetefone.com/lovespeaks .

About the Award-Winning Team Behind This Unique Guest Book Idea and Display

FêteFone is an LGBT-owned small business founded by a top-rated event planner with 15+ years' experience. As the original audio guest book company, FêteFone revolutionized traditional guest books by creating a new way to capture the sounds of celebration by recording voicemails on vintage telephones. Based in Maryland, this award-winning company has been featured in The Knot, Martha Stewart Weddings, Brides, Style Me Pretty, Black Bride and more!

Find FêteFone at instagram.com/fetefone and tiktok.com/@fetefone .

Amorology is a luxury, full-service event coordination and styling company catering to a discerning and creative clientele. Its sister company, Back Up Backdrops, has been creating fun, innovative, and scenic installations since 2018. The husband-and-wife duo behind these two premiere Southern California wedding companies have had their work featured in Martha Stewart Weddings, Style Me Pretty, Modern Luxury, In Style Weddings, The Knot and many more. With 17+ years' experience, their immersive and intentional approach creates meaningful moments that are not only seen but felt—where elevated timeless romance is woven with a touch of playfulness and the unexpected.

Find Amorology at instagram.com/amorology and Back Up Backdrops at instagram.com/backupbackdrops .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: Marketing Team, 240.266.3383, [email protected]

SOURCE FeteFone LLC