TrendingHome Expo, A Collection of the Newest Housing Opportunities Under One Roof, Free to the Public

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, August 25, the Building Industry Association Los Angeles/Ventura Chapter (BIA-LAV) will host their TrendingHome Expo, a new home and rental extravaganza. This event will give builders an opportunity to display their new home and rental developments, with the latest in design, trends, and technology, and provide educational opportunities to learn about home ownership and more. The expo will be a magnet for consumers interested in owning and renting.

"We're very excited to launch our TrendingHome Expo this year, not just for our builders and our other exhibitors, but for the public," stated Tim Piasky, CEO of the BIA-LAV Chapter. "We have carefully crafted the event to become an educational opportunity for the public to see all the new housing projects in one place while also learning the ins and outs of homeownership and renting."

TrendingHome Expo will take place at the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It is a free event to the public, with a Kids Innovation Space, featuring STEAM projects, face painting and more. The public will be given full access to exhibitors who will showcase everything from new home and rental communities, to product design, as well as mortgage lenders. The full schedule will be released shortly and can be accessed at: www.trendinghomeexpo.com.

About Building Industry Association of Southern California



The Los Angeles/Ventura Chapter of the Building Industry Association of Southern California, is a non-profit trade association representing more than 1,100-member companies in the housing industry, construction trades, and affiliated businesses throughout the region. The BIA advocates on behalf of the building industry. Visit its Website at www.bialav.org.

