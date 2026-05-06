TrendLife Study Shows AI Is Moving Fast, but Consumers and Families are Being Left Behind

New study of over 10,000 consumers across 9 countries reveals worry exceeds excitement about generative AI as most lack the tools and confidence to use it safely

TOKYO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrendLife, the consumer business unit of Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704;TSE: 4704), today released the findings from its "Digital Life and AI Experiences" study, a global survey of 10,350 adults across nine countries that reveals a striking and widening gap between AI adoption and consumer preparedness for AI-powered threats.

TrendLife

Despite widespread and growing use of AI tools, the research finds that public sentiment is defined more by caution than enthusiasm, with 34.6% of respondents describing themselves as "very" or "extremely" worried about the progress of generative AI, nearly double the 18.2% who say they feel equivalently excited.

The study also paints a picture of a world that has adopted AI faster than it has developed the knowledge, habits or tools to use it safely. From AI-generated scams that consumers struggle to detect, to children under the age of 7 already interacting with generative AI, the data points to a public that is aware of the risks it faces and largely unsure how to respond.

Frank Kuo, Chief Consumer Business Officer for TrendLife:

"People and their families are increasingly using AI and want to benefit from it, but are asking for guidance, protection and reassurance that it's safe. Worry outpaces excitement. Fraud outpaces detection. And demand for trusted, family-centered safety solutions is outpacing supply. TrendLife exists to close that gap through our innovation and focus on designing solutions that not only keep people and their families safe but allows them to move forward with peace of mind in the AI era."

There were several noteworthy findings from the study which was conducted March 25 – April 3. Some of the more significant ones include:

Nearly half of all respondents (46%) reported using an AI tool to help navigate a significant life transition such as a job search, home purchase, retirement or bereavement, moments when sensitive personal data is frequently shared online. Among those who had recently made a large purchase or investment, nearly 1 in 4 reported subsequently being the victim of a scam or fraud . Yet despite recognizing these moments as high-risk, only 11% sought any form of identity protection service in response, and nearly 1 in 10 took no protective action at all.

. Yet despite recognizing these moments as high-risk, only 11% sought any form of identity protection service in response, and nearly 1 in 10 took no protective action at all. AI-generated fraud is also outpacing public awareness. Only 22% of respondents feel confident they can spot a deepfake or AI scam, while nearly half report little or no confidence in their ability to do so. Voice cloning, hyper-realistic deepfakes, and flawless phishing messages have rendered traditional warning signs obsolete.

is also outpacing public awareness. Only 22% of respondents feel confident they can spot a deepfake or AI scam, while nearly half report little or no confidence in their ability to do so. Voice cloning, hyper-realistic deepfakes, and flawless phishing messages have rendered traditional warning signs obsolete. For parents, the urgency is clear. Forty percent report their child already uses AI regularly, including 17% with children under age 7. Nearly 70% say they would use a tool designed to keep kids safe on AI platforms, a demand that is explicit and growing, even as a mainstream solution has yet to emerge.

Learn more about the findings in our Digital Life and AI Experiences study.

About TrendLife

TrendLife, a global leader in consumer digital life protection, is the consumer business unit of Trend Micro providing solutions to individuals and families so they can benefit from AI while minimizing the risks. With nearly four decades of expertise and a history of pioneering research and innovation, TrendLife is trusted by millions around the world to deliver advanced solutions that address a broad range of consumer digital risks including scams, identity fraud, deepfakes, and emerging AI threats. TrendLife is committed to empowering and protecting families in the AI era through its ground-breaking solutions and continued commitment to digital and AI literacy, providing peace of mind across the family. Learn more @ trendlife.com

SOURCE TrendLife