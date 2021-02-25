Trendline Interactive Acquires Data Insight Group to Expand its Advanced Analytics and Data Science Business

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trendline Interactive, a digital messaging consulting and professional services firm headquartered in Austin, Texas, today announced the acquisition of Canadian data and analytics company Data Insight Group (DiG). This further strengthens Trendline's data science and analytics services in order to better help its customers understand their data and more effectively leverage its value. The acquisition was completed with financial support from mid-market private equity firm Growth Catalyst Partners (GCP), terms were not disclosed.

"Companies are prioritizing the role that data and analytics play in their marketing efforts to a greater extent than ever before," said Morgan Stewart, CEO of Trendline Interactive. "Data Insight Group is masterful at translating complex datasets into successful marketing strategies. By coming together, we strengthen our ability to offer strategic advice and hands-on analytic support to our customers."

Founded in 2000, DiG established itself as a leader in the data analytics field by helping clients organize, analyze and understand their data, thereby building a foundation for data driven marketing. Bringing a combination of strategic consultancy and hands on analytic work, they help clients build the in-house tools and expertise needed to drive meaningful business outcomes.

Today, Trendline's Analytics team provides strategic insights and recommendations focused on optimizing campaign performance and consulting on the development of custom dashboards. The DiG team will round out the analytics offering by providing clients with opportunities to better segment, target and optimize content through advanced analytical techniques.

"Trendline's mission to inspire companies to create meaningful relationships through digital communication is one we wholeheartedly align with," said Emma Warrillow, CEO of DiG. "We are excited to combine our team of data scientists and analytics experts with theirs to work in lockstep to unlock more business value for our customers." Emma will be joining Trendline's Consultancy group as the Practice Lead for Analytics.

The acquisition of DiG follows Trendline's 2019 acquisition of email agency Inbox Marketer and 2018's acquisition of Inbox Pros, an industry leader in email deliverability, privacy and compliance. Trendline Interactive was ranked no.1862 on the 2020 Inc. 5000, with a three-year revenue growth of 228%.

About Trendline Interactive

Trendline Interactive is a digital agency and consultancy that inspires brands to create meaningful engagement through cross-channel communications. With a team of nearly 200 marketing professionals consisting of strategists, creatives and technologists, Trendline deploys the best mix of consulting, agency and analytic services to complement clients' needs and exceed expectations. Trendline serves Fortune 1000 companies and was recently ranked no. 1862 on the 2020 Inc. 5000. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Portland, OR and Guelph, ON, Canada. For more information, please visit Website - http://www.trendlineinteractive.com.

About Data Insight Group

Data Insight Group (DiG) is a customer data analytics consultancy helping mid-to-large organizations to make sense of their data to drive customer strategy and support their corporate goals. For over twenty years, they have worked with clients across a variety of industries including Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Technology, Telco, Fundraising, Business Services, Professional Services, Retail and Loyalty. DiG is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and serves clients across North America.

Growth Catalyst Partners

Growth Catalyst Partners ("GCP") is a middle market private equity firm focused on information, marketing, and tech-enabled services businesses. GCP's strategy involves targeting growth segments of industries and identifying market-leading companies with breakout potential. GCP partners with top executives within those industries and provides capital and expertise to the incumbent management teams of the targeted businesses. GCP was founded by veteran private equity investor Jim TenBroek and leading investment banker Scott Peters, who have led hundreds of transactions and successful investments in services businesses for over 20 years. For more information, visit www.growthcatalystpartners.com.

