Trendline Interactive Acquires LeadMD to Form Buyer Experience Powerhouse

"The lines between B2C and B2B have been blurring for years, our customers need to form effective conversations with buyers on a human level, across buying paradigms," said Justin Gray, founder and CEO of LeadMD, who will assume responsibility for the company's sales, marketing, and business development efforts. "By joining Trendline, we are stepping ahead of this paradigm shift in the market to create one centralized consultancy. Our unified mission focuses on empowering customers orchestration of buyer engagement across marketing, sales, and customer success, whether they go to market via B2B, B2C or a blend of both."

Since its inception in 2010, Trendline's focus has been helping its Fortune 1000 customers create meaningful relationships through digital communications specifically around email, SMS, and mobile push notifications. Trendline specializes in strategy and operations, marketing technology, campaign management, analytics, privacy and more. Over the years, the company has grown exponentially, with offices in Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, Portland, and Guelph, Ontario. LeadMD was founded in 2009 out of the need for lead generation, marketing automation and CRM consulting services, and has evolved into a performance marketing consultancy that has empowered thousands of marketers to drive revenue and operational success through strategy and proven tactics that work. This marks the fourth and largest acquisition made by Trendline since 2018, bringing the employee count to 233 team members.

"The Trendline team looks forward to working in lockstep with the LeadMD team to ensure our joint customer's success," said Morgan Stewart, CEO of Trendline. "With our two organizations coming together and complementing each other's strengths, we're positioned to support our customers through enhanced business and service offerings to meet the unique demands of the B2C and B2B markets."

LeadMD and Trendline will continue to focus on providing best in class go-to-market strategies coupled with high-performing tactics that create predictable and sustainable growth for consumer and enterprise brands, as the teams continue to integrate throughout 2021.

BrightTower , an investment banking advisory firm focused on software, information, marketing, and business services, served as exclusive advisor to LeadMD in the transaction.

About LeadMD:

LeadMD is the number one performance marketing consultancy in the U.S. Launched in 2009, LeadMD empowers marketers to drive revenue and customer success. The company focuses on people, processes, and technology that create predictable and sustainable revenue for high growth and enterprise brands. LeadMD has helped thousands of brands improve and deliver value through strategy and proven tactics that work. For more information, visit www.leadmd.com or email at [email protected] .

About Trendline Interactive

Trendline Interactive is a digital agency and consultancy that inspires brands to create meaningful engagement through cross-channel communications. With a team of nearly 200 marketing professionals consisting of strategists, creatives and technologists, Trendline deploys the best mix of consulting, agency and analytic services to complement clients' needs and exceed expectations. Trendline serves Fortune 1000 companies and was recently ranked no. 1862 on the 2020 Inc. 5000. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Portland, OR and Guelph, ON, Canada. For more information please visit www.trendlineinteractive.com

Growth Catalyst Partners

Growth Catalyst Partners ("GCP") is a middle market private equity firm focused on information, marketing, and tech-enabled services businesses. GCP's strategy involves targeting growth segments of industries and identifying market-leading companies with breakout potential. GCP partners with top executives within those industries and provides capital and expertise to the incumbent management teams of the targeted businesses. GCP was founded by veteran private equity investor Jim TenBroek and leading investment banker Scott Peters, who have led hundreds of transactions and successful investments in services businesses for over 20 years. For more information, visit www.growthcatalystpartners.com

All trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Trendline Interactive

Related Links

http://www.trendlineinteractive.com

