Trendline Interactive and LeadMD Form Shift Paradigm

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trendline Interactive, a digital marketing agency and consultancy, together with LeadMD , a Trendline company, today announced their unification under the brand Shift Paradigm. After a series of strategic acquisitions, most recently involving Data Insight Group (DiG) in February of this year, and then LeadMD in March, Trendline Interactive has been laser-focused on bringing together best-in-class teams to help clients break down silos that prevent buyer engagement across B2B and B2C go-to-market models. This unification under the Shift Paradigm moniker signifies the cohesion of a five-year acquisition roadmap, designed to amplify each organization's individual strengths, and cement the company's commitment to solving invisible problems that stifle revenue growth.

"Working with Shift Paradigm as our partner in transformation has not only allowed us to innovate within our go-to-market motions but also to avoid the invisible problems that often plague enterprise organizations of our scope," said Laura Hibben, Global Head of Demand Generation at Atlassian. "By stewarding our marketing strategy throughout our stack and revenue processes, we ensure each of our business units are working in lockstep. From B2B to B2C and beyond, they've been a stellar partner and this new brand positioning reflects that often complicated value proposition in a very clear way."

Moving forward as Shift Paradigm, the agency will continue to offer deep expertise and proven best practices in designing and implementing go-to-market strategies for B2C and B2B organizations with even more capabilities around data, analytics and end-to-end execution. Shift Paradigm's services provide modern solutions that flip traditional approaches on their head and drive measurable business outcomes by leveraging best of breed sales and marketing technology, including the following platinum partners:

Shift Paradigm + Adobe

"For over a decade, we've leaned on the consultants at LeadMD to provide our joint customers an award-winning experience," says Tony Sanders, senior director-Americas partner sales at Adobe. "Together, we've transformed marketing departments and businesses, driving impactful growth for our customers. With Shift Paradigm's expanded capabilities in data, analytics, deliverability and governance, our joint customers can expand and improve their ability to build data-driven teams in compliance with ever-changing privacy requirements, all while maintaining a direct focus on ensuring marketing-driven revenue growth for their organization."

Shift Paradigm + Drift

"We know that engaging buyers at the right time with the right experience is critical to the success of marketing and sales teams, and more importantly, in cultivating customer relationships," said Elias Torres, CTO and cofounder of Drift. "In our partnership with Shift Paradigm, we are helping joint customers create conversations around what their buyers want and need, when they need it. It's not about putting a bot on a page; it's about deeply understanding your buyer and crafting experiences that build trust."

Shift Paradigm + Tealium

"There are often quality and connection problems that hold back growth," said Ted Purcell, chief revenue officer at Tealium. "In our partnership with Shift Paradigm, our joint clients are actually shifting to truly crafting world-class, real-time experiences for their customers. With Shift Paradigm's expanded capabilities, we see an opportunity to deliver more actionable results for our joint clients."

On December 1, Shift Paradigm will be kicking off an educational webinar series for modern marketers called The Invisible Problem Solution Series. Each webinar will focus on a common, high level executive's request that inevitably leads to an invisible problem as a result. Shift Paradigm, along with their partners, will dive deep into how to identify the problem first and then determine if technology is the solution. These unaddressed problems are common and Shift Paradigm knows what they are and how to solve them. To register, please follow this link www.go.shiftparadigm.com/invisible-problems .

To learn more about the Shift Paradigm, please visit www.shiftparadigm.com .

About Shift Paradigm

Shift Paradigm, a consultancy that executes like an agency, represents an end-to-end shift in the way organizations align around growth. After pioneering the email marketing and marketing automation movements by helping thousands of organizations implement marketing technology platforms, we know that technology alone can't get your business growing. Usually, it takes a paradigm shift in the way we work.

We're built specifically to solve the invisible problems that hurt revenue performance and help organizations align from top-to-bottom around growth. By breaking down the typical siloes of technology and strategy, we collaborate with clients to increase revenues, align teams, and engage your best customers. As a result, we're shifting the traditional paradigms of sales and marketing, for the better. For more information, visit us at www.shiftparadigm.com or email us at [email protected] .

