Trendline Interactive Enjoys Standout Revenue Growth & Business Traction in 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trendline Interactive , a digital marketing agency and consultancy, today announces recent company wins and growth. Despite the global pandemic and economic volatility of the past year, Trendline achieved 30% year-over-year revenue growth and a 45% year-over-year increase in bookings. The firm also welcomed over 40 new team members in the last 12 months and landed engagements with numerous notable organizations. Additionally, Trendline forged two key industry partnerships with Tealium and Segment, two leaders in the Customer Data Platforms (CDP) space. The company also added noteworthy new clients including Tricor Braun, Equine Network, KPMG and Vari.

"It's been a big year for Trendline. After acquiring LeadMD and DiG earlier this year, our combined teams have expertly helped our customers realize success - even amidst the pandemic," says Morgan Stewart, co-founder & chief executive officer of Trendline Interactive. "We're laser focused on growth as we shift the marketing paradigm around performance, and are already planning for even more in the next 12 months. It's going to be an exciting year for our people, our clients and our partners."

In order to power its digital transformations led by CDPs, Trendline formed partnerships with industry leaders Tealium and Segment. These partnerships will strengthen the company's ability to appropriately address marketing's data challenges and provide a foundation to better understand buyers and react with relevant experiences. The company has made serious strides in pioneering strategic CDP integration with performance marketing for its clients, leading to the addition of prestigious organizations to its client roster.

"When we combined both the LeadMD and Trendline Interactive teams, it was nothing short of marketing magic," says Justin Gray, chief commercial officer of Trendline Interactive. "Our employees' strengths complemented each other flawlessly, creating a strong combined team that is much greater than the sum of its parts. Since the acquisition, we've continued to enrich the organization with new talent and service offerings and the initial results are beyond encouraging."

The company has recently celebrated industry recognition for both its culture and client success. LeadMD was named one of the Top Places to Work for in Arizona for 2021 and the dot.com awards recognized Trendline for its client work across multiple categories.

About Trendline Interactive

Trendline Interactive is a digital agency and consultancy that inspires brands to create meaningful engagement through digital transformation and omni-channel communications. With a team of over 250 marketing professionals consisting of strategists, data scientists, creatives and technologists, Trendline deploys the best mix of consulting, agency and analytic services to complement clients' needs and exceed expectations. Trendline has served over 4000 companies ranging from high-growth startups to the Fortune 100, and was recently ranked no. 1862 on the 2020 Inc. 5000. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Scottsdale, Atlanta, Chicago, Portland, OR, and Guelph, ON, Canada.

