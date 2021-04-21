Trendline Interactive Expands Leadership Team With New Chief Operating Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trendline Interactive, a full-service marketing agency and consultancy, today announced its appointment of Amie Frickel to the role of chief operations officer. Trendline's hiring of Frickel comes on the heels of the company's acquisition of LeadMD , the number one performance marketing consultancy in the U.S. and Data Insight Group (DiG), a data and analytics company. In her new role, Frickel will be responsible for overseeing Trendline, LeadMD and DiG's integration and alignment, operationalizing the company's vision, pursuing growth opportunities for internal teams and mobilizing talent to drive value for its clients.

"Amie is a renowned leader with broad experience building multi-discipline teams, shaping and deploying new business capabilities," said Morgan Stewart, CEO of Trendline. "With Trendline's recent acquisitions of LeadMD and DiG, as well as our B2C and B2B practices converging, Amie is taking on this role at a critical time. We couldn't be more thrilled to have her on board."

An accomplished executive with two decades of digital transformation experience, Frickel has a proven track record of leading high-performing, strategic teams for modern marketing and customer experience transformations for Fortune 500 companies. Prior to joining Trendline, Frickel held the role of executive vice president and managing director at Razorfish. Before that, she held executive level roles at Publicis Sapient and Avanade.

"Trendline is a performance marketing and buyer experience powerhouse that is driving the next level of success for today's leading B2C and B2B organizations," said Frickel. "I am looking forward to stepping into this role as our team reshapes how marketing strategies and solutions are approached on behalf of our clients."

For more information about Trendline, please visit www.trendline interactive.com .

About Trendline Interactive

Trendline Interactive is a digital agency and consultancy that inspires brands to create meaningful engagement through cross-channel communications. With a team of nearly 200 marketing professionals consisting of strategists, creatives and technologists, Trendline deploys the best mix of consulting, agency and analytic services to complement clients' needs and exceed expectations. Trendline serves Fortune 1000 companies and was recently ranked no. 1862 on the 2020 Inc. 5000. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Portland, OR and Guelph, ON, Canada.

For more information, please visit www.trendlineinteractive.com or follow the company on Twitter @trendlinei .

SOURCE Trendline Interactive