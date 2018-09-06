TRENDnet H.265 HD PoE+ NVRs offer centralized surveillance camera management with 4K UHD channel support

SAN DIEGO and TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CEDIA EXPO 2018 -- TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, introduces its first H.265 HD PoE+ NVRs with support for 4K UHD camera channels. Easily centralize comprehensive video controls to view, manage, and store your surveillance footage with TRENDnet's 8-Channel H.265 1080p HD PoE+ NVR, model TV-NVR408, or the 16-Channel H.265 1080p HD PoE+ NVR, model TV-NVR416.

Each TRENDnet H.265 HD PoE+ NVR is a standalone PoE+ NVR with support for the H.265 (or HEVC) video compression standard, as well as support for 4K UHD resolution PoE cameras. With HEVC video compression, TRENDnet's H.265 HD PoE+ NVRs boosts video streaming by providing better video compression efficiency while still retaining high quality video. H.265 video compression will be vital for viewing and storing 4K UHD and 8K UHD surveillance video files.

"Achieving higher quality video for bandwidth-constrained network connections becomes especially important when introducing 4K and 8K cameras to your surveillance system," said Evan Davis, senior manager of solutions engineering at TRENDnet. "Users can expect 40-50 percent bandwidth savings with H.265 encoding over the current standard H.264 encoding."

TRENDnet's standalone H.265 HD PoE+ NVRs support viewing concurrent 1080p HD video on all channels, or on one 4K UHD camera channel plus concurrent 720p HD video on all other channels. Both NVRs feature simultaneous 4K UHD video recording on all channels. Support for both H.265 and H.264 encoding allows users to use legacy model cameras that don't support the new H.265 encoding compression.

The 8-Channel H.265 1080p HD PoE+ NVR, model TV-NVR408, and the 16-Channel H.265 1080p HD PoE+ NVR, model TV-NVR416 are both ONVIF® compliant; both NVRs also auto-recognize and power TRENDnet PoE cameras. These NVRs each feature advanced video playback, two 3.5" SATA II bays with support for up to 12TB of storage, rackmount hardware included, and free mobile apps for remote live video. Both H.265 HD PoE+ NVRs will be available in late September/early October online on the TRENDnet Store, and worldwide through authorized distribution and retail partners.

8-Channel H.265 1080p HD PoE+ NVR, TV-NVR408

Standalone 8-channel HD PoE+ network video recorder

Plug and play up to 8 TRENDnet PoE cameras

ONVIF compliant

Supports H.264 and H.265 video encoding

More than one month of continuous 1080p HD video recording

PoE+ power budget: 80W

Product page: www.trendnet.com/products/TV-NVR408

MSRP: USD $274.99

16-Channel H.265 1080p HD PoE+ NVR, TV-NVR416

Standalone 16-channel HD PoE+ network video recorder

Plug and play up to 16 TRENDnet PoE cameras

ONVIF compliant

Supports H.264 and H.265 video encoding

Approx. one month of continuous 1080p HD video recording

PoE+ power budget: 150W

Product page: www.trendnet.com/products/TV-NVR416

MSRP: USD $459.99

