TRENDnet introduces its first business router, featuring dual-wan, VPN, and VLAN support

The advanced features on TRENDnet's business router provide optimal performance, scalability, and protection for your business network. TRENDnet's wireless business router supports three concurrent WiFi bands to maximize device networking speeds. There are two separate high-performance AC networks (up to 1733Mbps and 867Mbps respectively), and a 400Mbps wireless N network. The router features VPN for encrypted remote LAN access, inter-VLAN routing, and QoS. In addition to dual-wan ports, the TEW-829DRU WiFi business router also features eight gigabit LAN ports, one USB port, and one console port.

"Businesses can help create an environment for a more efficient workforce by improving network controls and connectivity with the TEW-829DRU wireless business router. Dual-wan ports help to balance network traffic or provide a backup for WAN failure," said Evan Davis, senior manager of solutions engineering at TRENDnet. "With Router Limits integrated into the router, business owners can gain full control and management of company internet access."

TRENDnet's wireless business router intelligently manages your office's web access with content filtering and productivity tools by Router Limits, increasing employee efficiency and reducing unnecessary distractions. TRENDnet will later integrate Router Limits content filtering and productivity technology into their wireless home router, the AC2600 MU-MIMO WiFi Router, model TEW-827DRU.

"We're excited to offer our world-class network productivity management and filtering tools on TRENDnet's new routers," said Tyler Phillips, director of business development at Router Limits. "By integrating our network user management tools with TRENDnet's hardware, we are creating a best-in-class solution, and we are aligning ourselves with a great company that is already a leading provider of routers and other network equipment in the business and home networking sectors. Our goal is to make this the first of many integrations with TRENDnet hardware."

AC3000 Tri-Band Wireless Gigabit Dual-WAN VPN SMB Router, TEW-829DRU

8 x Gigabit LAN ports, 1 x Console port

Dual-WAN ports support load-balancing and fail-over modes

SSL, IPsec, PPTP, and L2TP w/IPsec VPN support

IEEE 802.1Q inter-VLAN routing

Three concurrent WiFi bands maximize device networking speeds

AC3000 Tri-Band: 1733Mbps (5GHz1) + 867Mbps (5GHz2) + 400Mbps (2.4GHz) bands

Pre-encrypted WiFi for your convenience

Wireless client isolation

Web browser and CLI management

Online firmware notification and upgrade

QoS for VoIP and media streaming applications

Advanced web content filtering service powered by Router Limits™

About TRENDnet, Inc.

TRENDnet is a global provider of award-winning networking and surveillance solutions to small and medium-sized business and home users. Building networking solutions since 1990, TRENDnet enables users to share broadband access, multimedia content, and networked peripherals for true anywhere connectivity. TRENDnet's diverse product portfolio includes PoE, switches, Industrial, IP cameras, NVRs, fiber, Powerline, wireless, KVM, USB, and more. To learn more about TRENDnet, please visit www.trendnet.com.

