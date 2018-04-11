TRENDnet launches 2.5G managed switches with 10G fiber support

LAS VEGAS and TORRANCE, Calif., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ISC WEST -- TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, has announced the launch of two 2.5G managed switches with 10G SFP support, designed as a cost-effective solution to expand your network's bandwidth. The pair include a standard version with the 10-Port 2.5GBASE-T Web Smart Switch, model TEG-30102WS, and a PoE version with the 10-Port 2.5GBASE-T Web Smart PoE+ Switch, model TPE-30102WS.

TRENDnet's 2.5G Web Smart Switches

TRENDnet's two 2.5G managed switches increase your network's maximum bandwidth without requiring new cabling. Save on cable installation costs by utilizing your existing Cat5e and/or Cat6 cabling; 10G switches require upgrades to Cat6a or Cat7 ethernet cables for full support. The 2.5GBASE-T standard supports up to 2.5Gbps network connection speeds, and it is 150 percent faster than standard gigabit connections. Fiber support easily and conveniently adds 10G link capability to your network.

"For surveillance and security systems, these 2.5G managed switches help to ensure you have enough bandwidth to handle and manage video feeds, access controls, and other network connected security hardware," said Evan Davis, senior solution engineer at TRENDnet. "Additionally, with new wireless AC wave 2 devices more available, it's vital to have a high-performance network that can translate these new wireless gigabit speeds to the wired network without experiencing bottlenecks."

These 2.5G web smart switches feature an easy-to-use web-based GUI management interface for advanced traffic management controls, IP routing, VLAN, QoS, access controls, link aggregation, troubleshooting, SNMP monitoring, and much more. Each of TRENDnet's 2.5G managed switches include eight 2.5GBASE-T RJ-45 ports, and two 10G SFP+ ports. The 2.5G managed switches are conveniently backward compatible with 100/1000Mbps network connections.

TRENDnet's 2.5G managed switches, the 10-Port 2.5GBASE-T Web Smart PoE+ Switch with 2 x 10G SFP+ Slots, model TPE-30102WS, and the 10-Port 2.5GBASE-T Web Smart Switch with 2 x 10G SFP+ Slots, model TEG-30102WS, will be available at the end of this month online on the TRENDnet Store, and worldwide via our authorized distribution and retail partners. For a firsthand look at the new 2.5G web smart switches, see TRENDnet at ISC West 2018 at booth number 16121.

10-Port 2.5GBASE-T Web Smart PoE+ Switch with 2 x 10G SFP+ Slots, TPE-30102WS

8 x 2.5GBASE-T PoE+ ports with 2 x 10G SFP+ Slots

240W PoE power budget

Easy to use web-based management interface

Supports up to 32 IPv4/IPv6 static routes

Supports LACP, VLAN, and IGMP Snooping

IEEE 802.1p QoS with queue scheduling support

Per port MAC restriction and dynamic ARP inspection

Bandwidth control per port

80Gbps switching capacity

1U rack mountable (brackets included)

Product page: www.trendnet.com/store/products/TPE-30102WS

MSRP: USD $759.99

10-Port 2.5GBASE-T Web Smart Switch with 2 x 10G SFP+ Slots, TEG-30102WS

8 x 2.5GBASE-T RJ-45 ports with 2 x 10G SFP+ slots

Easy to use web-based management interface

Supports up to 32 IPv4/IPv6 static routes

Supports LACP, VLAN, and IGMP Snooping

IEEE 802.1p QoS with queue scheduling support

Per port MAC restriction and dynamic ARP inspection

Bandwidth control per port

80Gbps switching capacity

1U rack mountable (brackets included)

Product page: www.trendnet.com/store/products/TEG-30102WS

MSRP: USD $629.99

