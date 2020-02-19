TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System for simple, whole home WiFi coverage

The AC2200 WiFi Mesh Router System (TEW-830MDR2K) comes included with two AC2200 WiFi Mesh Routers. Add additional single units of the TEW-830MDR to further expand a business or home's wireless coverage to create whole home WiFi coverage. TRENDnet's WiFi Mesh Router System is ideal for replacing older WiFi routers, extenders, and signal boosters.

TRENDnet's WiFi Mesh Router System features intelligent WiFi mesh technology to connect users to the best WiFi Mesh Router in the system. With seamless WiFi roaming technology, users are automatically connected to the best router as users move around a home or business. Airtime fairness balances wireless client bandwidth resources to improve performance on a busy network.

TRENDnet's AC2200 WiFi Mesh Router System is also integrated with a cutting-edge content filtering service powered by Router Limits™. Users can take full control of their home's internet access, including which sites can be visited, when it can be accessed, and who can access different sites. The Router Limits service is conveniently preloaded to the mesh router system (service fee applies).

This mesh router system is also designed with a very simple installation process using a free mobile app. Setup will only require a few minutes of a user's time using TRENDnet's intuitive app-based installation process. Simply scan the QR code to get the process started to deploy whole home WiFi coverage.

TRENDnet's AC2200 WiFi Mesh Router System (TEW-830MDR2K) and additional AC2200 WiFi Mesh Routers (TEW-830MDR) are available now online on the TRENDnet Store, and through select distribution and retail partners.

TEW-830MDR2K

AC2200 WiFi Mesh Router System

AC2200: 5GHz1: 867Mbps WiFi AC | 5GHz2: 867Mbps WiFi AC | 2.4GHz: 400Mbps WiFi N

Includes 2 x AC2200 WiFi Mesh Routers

Designed to replace older WiFi routers, extenders, and signal boosters

Intelligent WiFi mesh technology always connects users to the best WiFi Mesh Router

Add additional AC2200 Mesh Routers to the system for expanded WiFi coverage in larger home applications

Airtime fairness balances wireless client bandwidth resources

Content filtering with Router Limits™ (service fee applies)

LAN/WAN IPv6 support

Multi-User MIMO for increased bandwidth efficiency and better user experience

Seamless WiFi roaming

USB 3.0 port with Samba support

Implicit/Explicit Beamforming

Product page: www.trendnet.com/products/TEW-830MDR2K

TEW-830MRD2K MSRP: USD $289.99

TEW-830MDR MSRP: USD $159.99

About TRENDnet, Inc.

TRENDnet is a global provider of award-winning networking and surveillance solutions to small and medium-sized business and home users. Building networking solutions since 1990, TRENDnet enables users to share broadband access, multimedia content, and networked peripherals for true anywhere connectivity. TRENDnet's diverse product portfolio includes PoE, switches, Industrial, IP cameras, NVRs, fiber, Powerline, wireless, KVM, USB, and more. To learn more about TRENDnet, please visit www.trendnet.com.

