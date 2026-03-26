LELO introduces SURFER™ 2

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anal play is a rapidly growing area of interest for couples looking to deepen their connection and explore new sensations. In the course of the last decade, all things anal have become significantly less taboo. But, even with all the talk, up-the-bum still remains somewhat controversial. Using a survey (*), the Swedish luxury brand LELO interviewed almost nine thousand people with a variety of questions about their thoughts and experiences with anal play. According to this survey:

LELO Surfer 2

35% of participants actually have anal sex.

The most common reason for avoiding anal play is fear of the pain (28%).

44% of those who do not practice anal play would like to try it but their concerns outweigh their curiosity.

15% are too anxious to even bring up the topic because of the stigma, while 26% get a thrill from the feeling that anal play is taboo.

19% can orgasm only from anal stimulation.

Those who have tried anal mostly use a dildo (59%) or a butt plug (36%).

21% think that sexual wellness brands would contribute to removing the stigma from anal play by adding more anal toys to their portfolio.

Introducing SURFER™ 2 - gorgeous and incredibly satisfying plug. For everyone.

The latest LELO toy - the SURFER™ 2 - is the anal plug designed for every open-minded person who is comfortable with their body and sexual desires, and curious about experimenting with anal play. The design of the toy is genderless so that it can be enjoyed by all, and treats individuals to a slew of new and exciting sensations.

The medium sized design features 4 unique modes (and 2 more modes available in the LELO app) and is intended for maximum comfort when exploring anal pleasure, thus making it a perfect anal toy that allows you to gently explore a completely new world of arousal and pleasure, regardless of whether you are a newbie or an "expert." Coupled with 8 different intensities, it allows every person to try it at their pace and level of comfort.

LELO SURFER™ 2 in a nutshell:

Medium-sized for all levels of experience

4 unique modes + 2 exclusive APP modes + 8 intensities

Fully waterproof & USB rechargeable

Up to 2 hours. Every 20 minutes the device auto shuts down

Colours: black, cyber purple

RRP: 119$ / 119€

*Censuswide survey for LELO, carried out in 2023, with 8441 respondents, aged 18+ (UK, US, France, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Netherlands, Mexico)

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2943124/LELO_Surfer_2.jpg

SOURCE LELO