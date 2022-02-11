Trends and Developments Driving the U.S. Market for Enhanced and Value Added Water to 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Value-Added Water in the U.S. through 2025" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This U.S. value-added water industry research report assesses the current state and future expectations for this rapidly evolving market characterized by innovation and new market entries with increasingly varied ingredients and functional benefits. It provides an overview of the sub-segments including regular and low-calorie enhanced waters, flavored water, alkaline water and essence water, examining growth, share, distribution channels and more.

Principal competitors are identified along with small, growing companies and their brands. It includes analysis of leading brands' advertising expenditures, market drivers that will propel growth and five year market projections. It discusses niche water beverage segments that are not included in value-added water market totals, but are considered separately in a dedicated chapter.

These emerging and increasingly fragmented functional benefit or ingredient-based beverage segments are quantified and discussed and their growth prospects through 2025 are forecasted. The market forces driving innovation and blurring the lines between beverage segments as interest in premium quasi-water beverages continues is also discussed and analyzed. Discussion of the impact of Coronavirus pandemic.

The report provides in-depth data and market analysis, shedding light on various aspects of the market through BMC's reliable data and discussions of what the numbers really mean. Questions answered in this market report include:

What are the leading brands, and how did they perform in 2020?

What product types comprise the category? What percentage of market share does each sub-segment hold? What segments comprise the newly-added niche water beverage category?

What trends and developments drive the U.S. market for enhanced and other value added waters? How big are the niche water beverage segments in 2021?

How big is the U.S. value-added bottled water market, as measured in wholesale dollars and gallons?

What is the likely market size for flavored, enhanced, alkaline and other value-added waters over the next five years? What is the likely size of the niche water beverage segment in 2025?

There is much excitement about innovative niche segments based on function or premium ingredients. How big are the plant water, protein waters, detox waters, wine waters, flower/floral waters, spice/herbal waters, weight-management/keto waters, collagen/beauty water and rain water segments? How large are they expected to be by 2025?

The report assesses the historical and current state of the market and provides a look forward at category expectations through 2025. Category performance is analyzed through discussion of trends as well as a look at volume, retail dollar, wholesale dollar and per capita consumption figures. The report provides an in-depth look at the leading companies and brands in the category and the drivers likely to propel consumption growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. THE U.S. BOTTLED WATER MARKET

The National Bottled Water Market

2. THE VALUE-ADDED WATER MARKET

The Value-Added Water Market Segments

Enhanced Water

Flavored Water

Essence Water

Alkaline Water

Impact of Covid-19

The Niche Water Beverage Segment

3. VALUE-ADDED WATER DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

Value-Added Water Distribution Channels

Enhanced Water

Flavored Water

Essence Water

Alkaline Water

4. VALUE-ADDED WATER PACKAGING

Packaging Types

5. THE LEADING VALUE-ADDED WATER COMPANIES AND BRANDS

Leading Value-Added Water Brands

Enhanced Water

Flavored Water

Alkaline Water

Coca-Cola Company

Glaceau

PepsiCo

Propel

LIFEWTR

SoBeWater

Alkaline Water Company

Alkaline88

BlueTriton Brands

Nestle Splash

Nestle Waters North America

Essentia

Aquahydrate

Aquahydrate

Hint, Inc.

Hint Water

Keurig Dr Pepper

Bai

Core Water

HyEdge, Inc.

HFactor

Oxigen Beverages

OxiGen

Other Value-Added Water Brands

6. THE NICHE WATER BEVERAGE MARKET

Niche Water Beverages Brands

Overview

Protein2O

Trimino Protein Infused Water

Treo Fruit & Birch Water

& Birch Water True Nopal Cactus Water

Caliwater

7. VALUE-ADDED WATER ADVERTISING EXPENDITURES

Value-Added Water Advertising Expenditures

Expenditures by Brand

Expenditures by Media

8. DEMOGRAPHICS OF THE VALUE-ADDED WATER CONSUMER

The Value-Added Water Consumer

Enhanced Water

Flavored Water

Comparative Demographics of Enhanced Water Brands

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/658h2d



Source: Beverage Marketing

