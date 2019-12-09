NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends and Opportunities in the Canadian Packaging Industry

Summary

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05830866/?utm_source=PRN

The packaging industry in Canada is estimated to grow from 50,497 million units in 2018 to 52,911.4 million units in 2023, at a CAGR of 0.9%. In volume terms, the Canadian packaging market is being led by rigid plastics, which accounts for 35.8% of the total market in 2018. Among all pack materials, usage of flexible packaging is expected to grow the fastest in Canada at a CAGR of 1.6% over 2018-2023.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Canadian packaging market. It includes market overview, growth analysis by pack material and industry, pack material growth analysis by industry and sector, analysis by pack material, and trends, case studies, and future outlook.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Packaging industry in Canada, as part of our coverage of the industry across 20 countries.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market overview: Provides an overview of the usage of different packaging materials across different industries in terms of the number of units, packaging share and growth rates during 2013-2023.

- Growth in use of pack material by sector: Provides an overview of the shift in the utilization of various pack materials across sectors during 2018-2023.

- Key pack materials: Includes data and analysis - number of units (millions), volumes (million kg/lit/units), growth rates - for five pack materials viz. rigid plastics, rigid metal, glass, paper & board, flexible packaging and others (other than the afore mentioned five types) during 2018-2023. It also covers:

- Pack sub-type: Includes aerosol - metal, aerosol- plastic, box - rigid plastic, carton - carton board, box - liquid packaging board, box - other material, foil - aluminum, aluminum / paper, aluminum / plastic, paper, flexible plastic, tray - aluminum, tube - flexible aluminum, other flexible packaging pack types - all sub-types, HDPE, PET etc.

- Pack type: Includes aerosol, bag-in-box, bag/sachet, blister pack, bottle, box, bubble top, can, carton - folding, carton - liquid, clamshell, etc.

- Closure material: Includes metal, plastic, glass, natural cork, synthetic cork

- Closure type: Includes cap, crown, dispenser, film, flip / snap top, foil, lever closure, plastic tie, prize off, screw top, sports cap, stopper, twist off

- Primary outer material: Includes flexible packaging, board, rigid plastic, other

- Primary outer type: Includes bag, blister pack, carton - folding, shrink wrap, sleeve, other

- Trends, case studies and future outlook: Provides an understanding of the ongoing packaging trends in the country - convenience, affordability, multi-packs, eco-friendly etc. - across the five packaging materials. The report also provides a view into the future prospects of the packaging industry. The case studies in each packaging section gives a success example highlighting the packaging innovations, strategies and best practices.



Reasons to buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05830866/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

