TRENDS Becomes First U.S. Cannabis Dispensary to Launch "Relief IQ," AI-Powered Wellness Technology

Queens' Largest Dispensary Introduces Exclusive, Research-Informed Cannabis Guidance Platform to Enhance Customer Experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For many first-time or even returning cannabis shoppers, walking into a dispensary can feel overwhelming. The options seem endless, the terminology is unfamiliar, and the pressure to choose the "right" product can be intimidating. At TRENDS, customers don't have to navigate that journey alone.

Here, the experience begins with a warm welcome from a knowledgeable budtender who introduces them to Relief IQ, a new, in-store cannabis AI-powered wellness and guidance platform informed by a wide range of publicly available cannabinoid research.

Trends

How It Works: Customers begin on a tablet, kiosk, or mobile device, selecting a primary (or primary and secondary) wellness focus area, which can include goals like promoting relaxation, supporting rest, or enhancing focus. Relief IQ then uses its AI platform and synthesizes published cannabinoid research to present product formulations tailored to their selections. The process is quick (in a matter of seconds), intuitive, and synced with TRENDS' real-time inventory, ensuring customers can explore products that are available during their visit.

TRENDS is the first store in the United States, and the only dispensary in New York City, to feature Relief IQ. It's also another step in their mission to encourage informed choices, reduce stigma, and create a welcoming space for cannabis consumers.

Beyond retail, TRENDS offers a robust cultural calendar with events like yoga, live comedy shows, and educational workshops. Strategic partnerships (such as with Housing Works Cannabis Co., New York's first legal cannabis dispensary) reflect the Carter brothers' mission to foster inclusivity, education, and community empowerment.

"As New York's cannabis industry evolves, we're committed to leading with innovation," says Rodney "Hurricane" Carter Jr., CEO of TRENDS. "Relief IQ represents the next step in how customers can explore cannabis, blending technology with personal service so every purchase feels confident and intentional."

Relief IQ, powered by Gojitech, is intended for educational purposes only and does not provide medical advice. Products are for adult-use cannabis consumers in compliance with New York state law.

About TRENDS

Almost 30 years after their father was convicted of marijuana possession, Rodney and Brandon Carter are rewriting history as CAURD's 100th licensed retailer. Their store, TRENDS, is one of the largest cannabis dispensaries in New York City and serves as a retail, cultural, and community hub dedicated to inclusivity, education, and reimagining cannabis culture.

