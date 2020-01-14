Trends has Baby Yoda product before anyone else

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends International unveiled today that it launched Baby Yoda posters in time for the holiday, hitting the marketplace well before any other merchandise sat on store shelves. All three initial posters can be purchased at ShopTrends.com and Amazon.com, with multiple buying options. Posters are also available in retail stores—such as Walmart, Target, and Five Below.

The company went on to announce that a 2020 Baby Yoda wall calendar is available for purchase on Amazon.com (http://bit.ly/BYcalendar). Decals, stickers, bookmarks, pens, and a journal will also roll out soon.

"The Mandalorian has given Star Wars fans a new adventure, and there's not a more important time to deliver products that support that sense of escape and adventure than now," said Matt Elliott, VP of Marketing and Creative at Trends.

As people clamor for Baby Yoda merch, Trends has already begun to satisfy demand with officially licensed products by reacting quickly to fans' immediate love for this new character and being incredibly agile. The company created and brought products to retail within days.

"We are proud to partner with Lucasfilm to bring the fan-favorite imagery of the show to fans' walls across North America with our talented creative team and fast retail execution," said Bruce Morrison, CEO and President of Trends.

Baby Yoda is the breakout star of The Mandalorian series on Disney+. Fans instantly fell in love with the small, green creature and began seeking product immediately once he was revealed.

Trends International, LLC is the leading publisher and manufacturer of licensed posters, calendars, stickers, and stationery products. Established in 1987, Trends began its steady growth based on the recognized need for an integral partnership between licensor, retailer, and licensee. Find the business website at TrendsInternational.com. Find the consumer site at ShopTrends.com and follow @intltrends on social platforms.

