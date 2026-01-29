Trends in Mutual Fund Investing: December 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The combined assets of the nation's mutual funds increased by $79.86 billion, or 0.3 percent, to $31.38 trillion in December, according to the Investment Company Institute's official survey of the mutual fund industry. In the survey, mutual fund companies report actual assets, sales, and redemptions to ICI.

Total Net Assets of Mutual Funds*
 Billions of dollars

Dec 2025

Nov 2025

% change

Dec 2024

Total long-term

23,636.2

23,726.6

-0.4

21,698.1

Equity

16,375.2

16,473.2

-0.6

15,013.6

Domestic equity

12,660.0

12,790.6

-1.0

11,930.2

World equity

3,715.2

3,682.6

0.9

3,083.4

Hybrid

1,746.4

1,752.6

-0.4

1,614.1

Bond

5,514.6

5,500.8

0.3

5,070.4

Taxable bond

4,678.8

4,666.7

0.3

4,272.9

Municipal bond

835.8

834.0

0.2

797.5

Total money market

7,746.3

7,576.1

2.2

6,852.5

Taxable money market

7,595.4

7,431.1

2.2

6,716.6

Tax-exempt money market

150.9

145.0

4.1

135.9

Total

31,382.5

31,302.7

0.3

28,550.6

* Data for exchange-traded funds and funds that invest primarily in other mutual funds were excluded from the series.

Note: Components may not add to the total because of rounding.

Net New Cash Flow of Mutual Funds*
Millions of dollars

Dec 2025

Nov 2025

Jan–Dec
2025

Jan–Dec
2024

Total long-term

-142,455

-80,978

-1,223,348

-568,164

Equity

-148,795

-80,412

-1,234,931

-648,421

Domestic equity

-114,841

-73,142

-1,052,295

-539,677

World equity

-33,954

-7,270

-182,636

-108,744

Hybrid

-8,761

-8,205

-98,157

-115,019

Bond

15,101

7,639

109,740

195,277

Taxable bond

13,678

7,396

95,106

165,826

Municipal bond

1,424

244

14,633

29,451

Total money market

156,810

93,156

682,053

703,336

Taxable money market

151,006

87,712

670,376

694,773

Tax-exempt money market

5,805

5,443

11,678

8,563

Total

14,355

12,178

-541,295

135,172

* Data for exchange-traded funds and funds that invest primarily in other mutual funds were excluded from the series.

Note: Components may not add to the total because of rounding.

Highlights: Long-term funds—equity, hybrid, and bond funds—had a net outflow of $142.46 billion in December, versus an outflow of $80.98 billion in November.

Equity funds posted an outflow of $148.80 billion in December, compared with an outflow of $80.41 billion in November. Among equity funds, world equity funds (U.S. funds that invest primarily overseas) posted an outflow of $33.95 billion in December, versus an outflow of $7.27 billion in November. Funds that invest primarily in the United States had an outflow of $114.84 billion in December, versus an outflow of $73.14 billion in November. The liquidity ratio of equity funds (the percentage of liquid assets over total net assets) was 1.4 percent in December, compared with 1.6 percent in November.

Hybrid funds posted an outflow of $8.76 billion in December, compared with an outflow of $8.21 billion in November.

Bond funds had an inflow of $15.10 billion in December, compared with an inflow of $7.64 billion in November. Taxable bond funds had an inflow of $13.68 billion in December, versus an inflow of $7.40 billion in November. Municipal bond funds had an inflow of $1.42 billion in December, compared with an inflow of $244 million in November.

Money market funds had an inflow of $156.81 billion in December, compared with an inflow of $93.16 billion in November. In December funds offered primarily to institutions had an inflow of $118.96 billion and funds offered primarily to individuals had an inflow of $37.85 billion.

Number of Mutual Funds

Dec 2025

Nov 2025

Dec 2024

Total long-term

6,503

6,523

6,783

      Equity

3,999

4,018

4,185

Domestic equity

2,724

2,737

2,829

World equity

1,275

1,281

1,356

      Hybrid

601

603

627

      Bond

1,903

1,902

1,971

Taxable bond

1,425

1,423

1,460

Municipal bond

478

479

511

Total money market

265

265

258

      Taxable money market

224

224

217

      Tax-exempt money market

41

41

41

Total

6,768

6,788

7,041

* Data for exchange-traded funds and funds that invest primarily in other mutual funds were excluded from the series.

About ICI's Data
Data for prior dates reflect revisions due to data adjustments, reclassifications, and changes in the number of funds reporting. For more information about ICI data and classifications, please visit our FAQs.

If you have any questions or would like to request additional comments on this or data on another topic, please contact a member of ICI's Media Relations team at [email protected].

