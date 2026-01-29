Trends in Mutual Fund Investing: December 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The combined assets of the nation's mutual funds increased by $79.86 billion, or 0.3 percent, to $31.38 trillion in December, according to the Investment Company Institute's official survey of the mutual fund industry. In the survey, mutual fund companies report actual assets, sales, and redemptions to ICI.

Total Net Assets of Mutual Funds*

Billions of dollars



Dec 2025 Nov 2025 % change Dec 2024 Total long-term 23,636.2 23,726.6 -0.4 21,698.1 Equity 16,375.2 16,473.2 -0.6 15,013.6 Domestic equity 12,660.0 12,790.6 -1.0 11,930.2 World equity 3,715.2 3,682.6 0.9 3,083.4 Hybrid 1,746.4 1,752.6 -0.4 1,614.1 Bond 5,514.6 5,500.8 0.3 5,070.4 Taxable bond 4,678.8 4,666.7 0.3 4,272.9 Municipal bond 835.8 834.0 0.2 797.5 Total money market 7,746.3 7,576.1 2.2 6,852.5 Taxable money market 7,595.4 7,431.1 2.2 6,716.6 Tax-exempt money market 150.9 145.0 4.1 135.9 Total 31,382.5 31,302.7 0.3 28,550.6 * Data for exchange-traded funds and funds that invest primarily in other mutual funds were excluded from the series. Note: Components may not add to the total because of rounding.

Net New Cash Flow of Mutual Funds*

Millions of dollars



Dec 2025 Nov 2025 Jan–Dec

2025 Jan–Dec

2024 Total long-term -142,455 -80,978 -1,223,348 -568,164 Equity -148,795 -80,412 -1,234,931 -648,421 Domestic equity -114,841 -73,142 -1,052,295 -539,677 World equity -33,954 -7,270 -182,636 -108,744 Hybrid -8,761 -8,205 -98,157 -115,019 Bond 15,101 7,639 109,740 195,277 Taxable bond 13,678 7,396 95,106 165,826 Municipal bond 1,424 244 14,633 29,451 Total money market 156,810 93,156 682,053 703,336 Taxable money market 151,006 87,712 670,376 694,773 Tax-exempt money market 5,805 5,443 11,678 8,563 Total 14,355 12,178 -541,295 135,172 * Data for exchange-traded funds and funds that invest primarily in other mutual funds were excluded from the series. Note: Components may not add to the total because of rounding.

Highlights: Long-term funds—equity, hybrid, and bond funds—had a net outflow of $142.46 billion in December, versus an outflow of $80.98 billion in November.

Equity funds posted an outflow of $148.80 billion in December, compared with an outflow of $80.41 billion in November. Among equity funds, world equity funds (U.S. funds that invest primarily overseas) posted an outflow of $33.95 billion in December, versus an outflow of $7.27 billion in November. Funds that invest primarily in the United States had an outflow of $114.84 billion in December, versus an outflow of $73.14 billion in November. The liquidity ratio of equity funds (the percentage of liquid assets over total net assets) was 1.4 percent in December, compared with 1.6 percent in November.

Hybrid funds posted an outflow of $8.76 billion in December, compared with an outflow of $8.21 billion in November.

Bond funds had an inflow of $15.10 billion in December, compared with an inflow of $7.64 billion in November. Taxable bond funds had an inflow of $13.68 billion in December, versus an inflow of $7.40 billion in November. Municipal bond funds had an inflow of $1.42 billion in December, compared with an inflow of $244 million in November.

Money market funds had an inflow of $156.81 billion in December, compared with an inflow of $93.16 billion in November. In December funds offered primarily to institutions had an inflow of $118.96 billion and funds offered primarily to individuals had an inflow of $37.85 billion.

Number of Mutual Funds



Dec 2025 Nov 2025 Dec 2024 Total long-term 6,503 6,523 6,783 Equity 3,999 4,018 4,185 Domestic equity 2,724 2,737 2,829 World equity 1,275 1,281 1,356 Hybrid 601 603 627 Bond 1,903 1,902 1,971 Taxable bond 1,425 1,423 1,460 Municipal bond 478 479 511 Total money market 265 265 258 Taxable money market 224 224 217 Tax-exempt money market 41 41 41 Total 6,768 6,788 7,041 * Data for exchange-traded funds and funds that invest primarily in other mutual funds were excluded from the series.

About ICI's Data

Data for prior dates reflect revisions due to data adjustments, reclassifications, and changes in the number of funds reporting. For more information about ICI data and classifications, please visit our FAQs.

