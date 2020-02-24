Trends in the $50+ Billion Synthetic Dyes Industry, 2015-2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Dyes Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global synthetic dye market was worth $31.97 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% and reach $50.38 billion by 2023.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider synthetic dyes market, and compares it with other markets.



The synthetic dyes market is expected to be driven by the rapidly growing packaging industry. This is mainly due to increased demand from the toiletries, food & beverages, healthcare, and other industries, particularly in emerging economies. Going forward, the market for synthetic dyes is expected to grow with the launch of high-quality digital printing applications on flexible packaging and labelling. Growing demand for digital printing due to the need for high quality printing will lead to an increase in the demand for packaging printing, driving the synthetic dyes market.



The growing awareness about adverse health effects of certain synthetic dyes is pushing dyes manufacturers to shift from chemical-based synthetic dyes to natural dyes, negatively impacting the market. Manufacturers are focusing on shifting from chemical dyes to natural dyes to cater to the consumer preferences for new textiles colors, which are also environmentally-friendly. Synthetic dye also has adverse effects on the health of people and the environment due to which emerging economies are shifting to natural dyes. Several developed and developing countries have imposed a ban on the import of synthetic dyes. The use of azo dyes is banned in developing countries such as India owing to their environmental and health impacts.



Range of high wet-fast disperse dyes is trending the synthetic dyes market. High wet-fast disperse dyes are suited for coloring polyester fibers, microfibers, and polyester/elastane blends for sportswear and activewear applications. For instance, Archroma launched Foron SP-WF dyes, which comply with safety, efficiency and sustainability with a belief to be economical in textile industry.



The synthetic dyes market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Asia Pacific accounts for around 45% of the market. Major players in the market are BASF, Archroma, DyStar, Huntsman, Stahl, Kiri Industries, Clariant, Everlight Chemical, Synthesia, and Vedant.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Synthetic Dyes Market Characteristics



3. Synthetic Dyes Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Synthetic Dyes Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Synthetic Dyes Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Synthetic Dyes Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Synthetic Dyes Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Acid Dyes

Disperse Dyes

Reactive Dyes

Direct Dyes

Basic Dyes

VAT Dyes

Others

4.2. Global Synthetic Dyes Market, Segmentation By End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Textile

Food & Beverages

Paper

Ink

Leather

Other Industries

5. Synthetic Dyes Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Synthetic Dyes Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Synthetic Dyes Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Archroma

Aries Dye Chem

Atul

BASF SE

Clariant

Colorantes Industriales

Cromatos

DuPont

Merck KGaA

DyStar

Everlight Chemical

Haining Tongyuan Chemical Factory

Huntsman

Kiri Industries

Lanxess AG

Loxim

OCI Company Ltd.

Ravi Dyeware

Stahl

Steiner

Synthesia

Trumpler

Vedant

Waterside Colours

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ay1uw9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

