Trends International keeps on rolling with expansion of DTC/Print on Demand in Canada

Trends International opens their direct-to-consumer fulfillment and print-on-demand facility in Oakville, Ontario.

Founded in Canada in 1987, Trends publishes and distributes its' products across Canada, The USA and Mexico. The company partners with leading content developers to ensure its' products are leading edge in design and cultural relevance. Current licensing relationships run the gamut from Disney, Netflix, and Warner Bros. to Funimation, Crunchyroll, Sports Illustrated, Sony, and Universal.

"On a consolidated basis, Trends operates the largest poster, calendar, sticker and social stationery enterprise in North America," said Bruce Morrison, President and CEO of Trends. "With our state-of-the-art new facility in Canada, we will be able to drop-ship direct-to-consumer and provide our customers with the highest-quality products available at a speed of fulfillment that they have come to expect in today's marketplace."

About Trends

Trends International, LLC (United States)/Trends International Publishing Corp. (Canada) is the leading publisher and manufacturer of licensed posters, calendars, stickers, and stationery products. Established in 1987, Trends began its steady growth based on the recognized need for an integral partnership between licensor, retailer, and licensee. Visit ShopTrends.com and follow @intltrends.

