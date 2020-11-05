Trends Journal 2020 & 2016 Election Forecasts: Bullseye

The Trends Journal accurately forecast both the 2020 and 2016 Presidential elections.

Here are the facts and our forecasts:



2020 ELECTION

As written in our 3 November 2020 Trends Journal:

"We forecast an election that is too close to call."



"We forecast this will be the most litigious fight for the Presidency in modern history."



As written in our 20 September 2020 Trends Journal:

"In this COVID Year of unprecedented wild cards, it's an 'anything goes,' down-to-the-wire election."



2016 ELECTION

As written in our 4 August 2016 Trends Journal:



"While Clinton and Trump swap leads in a season of volatile polls, we maintain our forecast that...Trump, a proven reality-show champion, will win the White House."



As written in our 16 May 2016 Trends Journal:



"Despite the general media/political consensus that he has no chance of winning, we contend Trump is an odds-on favorite at this time."

While the pollsters keep getting it wrong, we keep getting it right. Their methods are obsolete. They lack the skills to forecast trends.



Follow the Trends. Follow the Trends Journal.



What's next? Where is this going?



