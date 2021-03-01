Trends Toward Cooking at Home to Support Tableware & Kitchenware Demand

CLEVELAND, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for tableware and kitchenware at the manufacturer level is projected to increase 1.4% per annum in nominal terms through 2024, according to Tableware & Kitchenware: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Suppliers will benefit from ongoing interest in cooking at home, driven by the desire to cook healthier and use novel recipes. In part, the increased interest in home cooking has been spurred by meal kit services, which make cooking meals at home faster and easier. Continued growth in disposable personal income, foodservice industry revenues, household formation, new marriages, and new and existing home sales will also contribute to gains. Suppliers will benefit from consumers seeking to replace old kitchenware as well as upgrade inexpensive cookware with premium items. However, further demand gains in value terms will be limited by strong competition from new brands that utilize a direct-to-consumer business model, and from ongoing growth in online sales where price competition is significant.

These and other key insights are featured in Tableware & Kitchenware: United States. This report provides an estimate of 2020 and forecast to 2024 for US tableware and kitchenware demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand and shipments are segmented by product in terms of:

plasticware

metalware

glassware

ceramicware

woodware

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2009 to 2019.

The products covered in this report constitute items used to prepare, serve, consume, and store food. Products made of solid bleached paperboard or polystyrene foam are excluded from this report, as well as cast-iron cookware. Re-exports of tableware and kitchenware are excluded from demand and trade figures.

This report includes the results of a proprietary national online consumer survey of US adults (age 18+). This Freedonia Focus Reports National Survey has a sample size of approximately 1,500, screened for response quality and representative of the US population on the demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, household income, and the presence/absence of children in the household.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Tableware-Kitchenware-United-States-FF90014/?progid=91541

