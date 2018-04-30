TrendSights Analysis: Fresh, Natural & Pure - Meeting demand for minimally processed products, free from artificial and complex ingredients

NEW YORK, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05385724



"TrendSights Analysis: Fresh, Natural & Pure", outlines how FMCG brands can incorporate fresh, natural, and pure attributes to align with demand for healthier, more authentic, and better-quality products.



More health-aware consumers are seeking out products which better reflect their health and lifestyle preferences.Consumers are shunning highly processed products, in favor of those that offer natural ingredients, pure formulations, or heightened freshness.



Such qualities are often perceived to be healthier, "cleaner," more authentic, and better quality.



- Globally, two thirds of consumers are interested in and actively buying food and drink with natural claims.

- "Natural" and "fresh/raw" are among the top five attributes consumers associate with health.

- Time scarcity, skepticism, and efficacy concerns present a potential barrier to purchase of FMCG products with fresh, natural, or pure claims.



- Identify different routes through which brands can address demand for fresh, natural, and pure through formulations, marketing claims, and packaging.

- Understand what motivates consumers to seek out fresh, natural, and pure products.

- Compare the relevance of the Fresh, Natural & Pure trend in each industry across the FMCG space, and learn what the key opportunities are.

- Identify the innovation implications of the trend for your sector.



