TrendSpider Launches a New Mobile Companion App for Traders on the Go

CHICAGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrendSpider, a leading developer of enterprise-class technical analysis software for retail investors, today announced the release of their mobile companion app, bringing game-changing Raindrop Charts®, Dynamic Price Alerts and more to a trader's smart phone for the first time. In the new mobile app, traders can analyze charts, identify trends, manage watch lists, receive alerts and access a plethora of other tools designed to empower them to make faster, better trading decisions, even when they are away from their terminal. The TrendSpider mobile companion app was released for Android and iOS devices on July 6, 2021.

The mobile companion app is designed to complement the existing TrendSpider web portal. From the app, traders will have access to all of TrendSpider's real-time market data, proprietary Raindrop Charts and automated analysis features such as automatic anchoring, as well as have the ability to receive Dynamic Price Alerts and quickly manage their watch lists.

"This mobile companion app was a long-time coming. For as long as I can remember, mobile support has been our most requested feature. For that reason, we are extremely excited to deliver on it," says TrendSpider CEO Dan Ushman. "This new companion application represents the first version of many. The app will continue to evolve with software updates in the near future. These updates will bring more of TrendSpider's web-based platform's capabilities and functions to mobile devices, including wildly popular features such as market seasonality, insider trading, analyst estimate analysis, strategy testing and development, as well as market scanning. With feedback from users, we want this app to have the best features and make the experience as good as possible."

TrendSpider's app features:

Real-time market data for all supported markets and asset classes

Full access to all charts, watch lists and alerts from the web portal, including access to hundreds of indicators and most of TrendSpider's chart analysis capabilities

Ability to manage and browse watch lists for any asset class with a single tap

Delivery of real-time push notification alerts to your mobile phone so you can respond faster and at the right time

Full support for a wide range of chart types, including Candlestick Charts, Heiken Ashi Charts, TrendSpider's proprietary Raindrop Charts® and others

TrendSpider supports real-time data for a wide range of securities, including all U.S. equities and ETFs, over 6,500 cryptocurrency pairs, and over 900 forex pairs.

For more information on TrendSpider's mobile companion app, visit https://trendspider.com/

About TrendSpider

TrendSpider is a leading technical analysis software and financial charting platform for traders, market technicians and analysts. After launching in March of 2018, TrendSpider has gained more than 4,000 active traders, who use the platform's fully automated, real-time market data to make informed trading decisions every day. TrendSpider's data includes US equities, Foreign Currency Pairs and Cryptocurrencies, as well as their proprietary Raindrop Charts and Auto-Anchored indicators.

