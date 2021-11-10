TrendSpider Recognized As 2021 Benzinga Fintech Awards Winner

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrendSpider today announced that was awarded first place for the overall Best Trading Technology category in 7th annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards .

Hosted by Benzinga , the firm helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, as well as promote innovation across all spaces, the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards recognizes and awards those disruptive innovators that create positive and diverse changes in the financial services space. As part of the event, a select few Benzinga Fintech Listmakers were ranked on their impact in the areas of investing, technology, financial literacy and more. Listmakers with the highest judging scores qualified for a Zingy and People's Choice Award.

TrendSpider has made recent strides in the fintech space, including the development of a fully-customizable, state-of-the-art, automated analysis software that provides users with efficient and easy ways to chart and analyze securities. Founded in 2016, TrendSpider set out to make analysis more consistent and provide users with necessary tools that help build better investing plans while mitigating profit-killing errors and empowering investors to make more informed trading decisions every day.

"Our core mission has always been to provide the best technical analysis and charting tools for our users so they better understand the markets and can more accurately analyze trends," said Dan Ushman, co-founder and CEO at TrendSpider. "We are honored to be selected as the winner in Benzinga's Fintech Awards for Best Trading Technology, and we will continue to innovate our offerings to ensure our users have the best experience and data while charting assets."

"We're recognizing the companies that will define the future of our financial lives," says Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick. "Since the inaugural Benzinga Fintech Awards in 2015, our listmakers have closed $300 million in deals and partnered with some of the biggest players in the industry. We look forward to honoring these players for years to come, as well as finding the next generation of fintech."

About TrendSpider

TrendSpider is a leading technical analysis software and financial charting platform for traders, market technicians and analysts. After launching in March of 2018, TrendSpider has gained more than 4,000 active traders, who use the platform's fully automated, real-time market data to make informed trading decisions every day. TrendSpider's data includes US equities, Foreign Currency Pairs and Cryptocurrencies, as well as their proprietary Raindrop Charts and Auto-Anchored indicators.

About Benzinga:

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Benzinga is a holistic solution for high-quality, low-cost, timely content. The firm's core product portfolio consists of newswires, analytics software, and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intelligence. In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, as well as promote innovation across all spaces, Benzinga hosts thought leadership, networking, and educational events.

About the Benzinga Fintech Awards:

In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, as well as promote innovation across all spaces, Benzinga hosts thought leadership, networking, and educational events. The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards recognizes and awards those disruptive innovators that create positive and diverse changes in the financial services space. By participating, companies and executives are acknowledged as Benzinga Fintech Listmakers.

SOURCE TrendSpider

