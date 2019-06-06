Trendy Upper Midscale Boutique Hotel Brand Aiden® Opens First U.S. Location In Austin, Texas

"We are excited to expand the footprint of Aiden to North America, and especially to the city of Austin, whose quirky vibe is perfectly reflected in the brand's exciting style," said Brad LeBlanc, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. "Aiden is breaking the mold in the upper midscale boutique segment by catering to today's travelers looking for an inviting space that embodies the personality and spirit of its location."

With a "boutique-coolness" atmosphere, Aiden provides a lively, engaged and welcoming environment to travelers looking for a hotel that blends hip, casual charm with an eclectic neighborhood feel. No two Aiden hotels are alike with each designed to reflect the unique personality of the community they serve. Built with a variety of needs in mind, thoughtfully designed spaces feature modern amenities and technology to connect today's travelers. Each property distinguishes itself with unique aesthetics, and a chic and modern design while also offering the comfort and friendly service today's traveler desires.

Aiden hotels feature innovative design with abstract and modern guestrooms, complete with vibrant color pallets and lush fabrics and multi-functional public areas with bright and modern signature seating. The hotels will offer convenience for today's connected traveler with mobile check-in, a state-of-the-art fitness center, meeting facilities with projectors and a trendy 24-hour business center. Guests can also enjoy the convenience of an on-site bar and restaurant that serves locally inspired dishes and beverages. A hipster hangout for locals and travelers alike, Aiden by Best Western @ Austin City Hotel perfectly captures the unique Austin vibe.

"Austin is the perfect fit for the first Aiden in the U.S. With the fun and youthful vibe, the city is known for, it's a perfect complement to the cool and laidback personality of the Aiden brand," said Santosh Khanjee, Owner of Aiden by Best Western @ Austin City Hotel. "This property will be a fantastic lodging option for the emerging Travis Heights area and a tremendous asset to the community."

Aiden by Best Western @ Austin City Hotel is located in Travis Heights just a short distance from the trendy South Congress or "SoCo" District, where guests will be able to find an abundance of shopping, restaurants, nightlife, art galleries, museums and more. Located just two miles away is the downtown convention center, 6th street and Rainey Street, making the hotel a central spot for guests who want to explore all that Austin has to offer.

For more information on the Aiden brand, please visit https://www.bestwestern.com/en_US/hotels/discover-best-western/brands/aiden.html.

Reservations for Aiden Austin may be made by calling the hotel directly at (512) 444-0561 or by calling Best Western's 24-hour, toll-free reservations number 800-WESTERN. Reservations are also available from Best Western's website at BestWestern.com.

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand with a global network of approximately 4,500 hotels in nearly 100 countries and territories worldwide*. Best Western offers 16 hotel brands to suit the needs of developers and guests in every market. Best Western branded hotels include Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Vīb®, GLō®, Aiden®, Sadie®, BW Premier Collection®, and BW Signature Collection®. Through recent acquisition, Best Western now also offers WorldHotels® Luxury, WorldHotels Elite and WorldHotels Distinctive brands. Completing its portfolio, Best Western offers SureStay®, SureStay Plus®, and SureStay Collection® franchises**. Now celebrating more than 70 years of hospitality, Best Western provides its hoteliers with global operational, sales and marketing support, and award-winning online and mobile booking capabilities. Best Western continues to set industry records regarding awards and accolades, including 66 percent of the brand's North American hotels earning a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence award in 2018, Business Travel News® ranking Best Western Plus and Best Western number one in upper-midscale and midscale hotel brands respectively for two consecutive years, and Fast Company honoring Best Western Hotels & Resorts with a spot in the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality category. Best Western has also won 10 consecutive AAA®/CAA® Lodging Partner of the Year awards, recognizing the brand's commitment to providing exceptional service and great value to AAA/CAA's nearly 60 million members in the U.S. and Canada. Best Western-branded hotels were top ranked in breakfast (food and beverage category) by J.D. Power's 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study – ranking first for midscale; and second for upper midscale. Nearly 40 million travelers are members of the brand's award-winning loyalty program Best Western Rewards®, one of the few programs in which members earn points that never expire and can be redeemed at any Best Western-branded hotel worldwide. Best Western's partnerships with AAA/CAA and Google® Street View provide travelers with exciting ways to interact with the brand. Through its partnership with Google Street View, Best Western is the first major company of its size and scale to launch a virtual reality experience for customers, setting a new industry standard and reinventing how guests view hotels.

* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

**All Best Western, WorldHotels and SureStay branded hotels are independently owned and operated.

SOURCE Best Western Hotels & Resorts