TrendyMinds Founder Trevor Yager Returns as CEO to Lead Agency's Next Phase of Growth

Veteran agency leader returns to accelerate TrendyMinds' AI capabilities and advance the firm's evolution as a strategic partner helping organizations drive growth, strengthen reputation, and navigate transformation.

INDIANAPOLIS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevor Yager has returned as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TrendyMinds, the Indianapolis-based agency he founded in 1995, while continuing to serve as Chairman. In this dual role, Yager has resumed direct involvement in day-to-day leadership, working alongside account and delivery teams on client work in addition to setting the agency's strategic direction. As CEO, he is leading the company's next phase of growth by advancing the firm's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities while strengthening its position as a strategic partner to organizations navigating growth and change.

TrendyMinds Logo Trevor Yager, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of TrendyMinds.

Yager previously transitioned from CEO to Chairman as part of a planned leadership evolution that reflected both the agency's maturity and his own exploration of future ownership opportunities. As AI has accelerated the pace of change across the industry, reshaping how organizations operate and compete, he made the decision to step back into the CEO role and lead TrendyMinds through its next chapter directly.

"Moving into the Chairman role was the right decision at the time because the Board, including myself, believed TrendyMinds needed to demonstrate it could thrive beyond its founder," said Yager. "But after more than 30 years of leading through every major technology shift, I believe artificial intelligence represents one of the greatest opportunities our industry has ever seen. The environment shifted fast enough that it made sense for me to step back in and lead it personally, continuing to build the capabilities our clients will need and position the agency for what's next."

Beginning in 2019, TrendyMinds became increasingly intentional about optimizing the artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation capabilities already embedded within the technologies used across the agency. Following a comprehensive assessment of AI-enabled tools and workflows, the agency integrated AI across strategy, research, creative development, marketing operations, and internal business processes while establishing governance, security, and data protection standards to support responsible implementation.

By transforming its own business first, TrendyMinds refined its methodologies, validated new approaches, and built the operational discipline that now informs how it evaluates AI opportunities with clients. Today, TrendyMinds continues to expand its internal AI capabilities through a dedicated team of AI transformation specialists, developing proprietary workflows, audience intelligence tools, and implementation frameworks. Drawing on that experience, the agency helps clients responsibly evaluate and implement AI in ways that align with their business objectives, regulatory requirements, and governance standards.

That experience also enables TrendyMinds to support clients developing innovative AI technologies, including a leading healthcare AI innovator. By combining firsthand AI transformation experience with strategic consulting, communications, and market positioning expertise, the agency helps organizations communicate complex technologies, build trust with stakeholders, and accelerate market adoption.

Founded as a traditional marketing agency more than 30 years ago, TrendyMinds has continually evolved alongside the changing needs of its clients, bringing together strategic consulting, integrated marketing, communications, creative, thought leadership, media relations, digital strategy and development, research, analytics, and emerging technologies.

About TrendyMinds

TrendyMinds is the Agency of Preference®, a multidisciplinary consulting partner helping organizations accelerate growth, strengthen and protect reputation, and navigate transformation. Founded in Indianapolis in 1995, the firm has spent more than 30 years uniting strategic consulting, communications, marketing, creative, technology, and data-driven insight into a single integrated practice built to solve complex business challenges.

Learn more at TrendyMinds.com.

Media Contact:

Claire Gregory

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SOURCE TrendyMinds