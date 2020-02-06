Trent Ogilvie to retire after 25 years; Rory Moss appointed as President of ROCKWOOL North America

MILTON, ON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - ROCKWOOL Group, the world's largest manufacturer of stone wool insulation, announced today that Trent Ogilvie, President of ROCKWOOL North America, has elected to retire after 25 years of successful leadership. The company is pleased to share that Rory Moss, who currently serves as Managing Director, ROCKWOOL Nordics, will step into the role of President, ROCKWOOL North America effective April 1st, 2020.

"I want to thank Trent for his long years of service to ROCKWOOL and for the successes he helped create in our North America business," says Jens Birgersson, CEO of ROCKWOOL Group. "I also wish him much happiness in this new phase of his life."

Trent built up the North American business from a small, unprofitable operation with 60 employees in 1995 to one with 1,000 employees and sales in the several hundred-million-dollar range today. After turning around the Toronto facility, Trent presided over continued expansion, first in Canada, with the purchase and upgrade of the Grand Forks facility in 1999 and later building a new production line in Milton. In 2014, the Mississippi factory was opened, which expanded further in 2017 with the onset of Rockfon production. And in early 2021, operations will start at the West Virginia factory, marking the fifth North American production line.

Stepping in as North American President will be Rory Moss, who began his ROCKWOOL career in 2007 as Vice President for Retail Sales in North America, where he developed the residential business in Canada and executed a successful growth-driven strategy in the United States. In 2014, Rory became Managing Director in ROCKWOOL UK, where he led the profitable turnaround and growth of the UK and Ireland business. In 2017, Rory took over responsibility for the Nordics business, aligning a commercially-centric approach and heading the ROCKWOOL Nordics sustainability initiatives.

Rory will relocate from Denmark and assume his new role effective April 1, 2020. To help ensure a smooth transition, Trent will remain available in an advisory role through the end of the year.

ROCKWOOL will continue working hard every day to earn and retain the trust of our customers and be a good partner to all stakeholders, while providing the best possible products and services on the market.

About ROCKWOOL

SOURCE ROCKWOOL (North America)